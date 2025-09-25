Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority is participating in the second edition of the Social Care Forum 2025, organized by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, on September 24–25 at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island under the theme “Future-Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy.”

As the Silver Sponsor of the forum, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority reaffirms its pivotal role in strengthening the social support system and empowering Emirati families with limited income.

The Authority’s participation features a series of activities and events, including contributions to strategic dialogues. Notably, Her Excellency Dr. Mona Al-Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, will participate in one of the main sessions. In addition, the authority will sign three strategic agreements with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and Q Mobility, reflecting its commitment to building an integrated safety net that leverages diverse expertise and smart data to enhance support and empowerment programs.

Commenting on the participation, H.E. Dr. Mona Al-Mansoori said:

“The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority’s participation in the forum reflects our keenness to highlight our role as a strategic partner in improving the quality of life for Emirati families. The forum serves as an important platform to showcase the authority's efforts as a social safety net for the most deserving families and to highlight our diverse programs in the areas of social support, economic and social empowerment, as well as unique initiatives such as the marriage loan and maternity leave support, which embody our commitment to supporting Emirati families and enhancing their stability. Our sponsorship of this forum also reflects our firm belief in the importance of collaborative work with our partners to unify efforts and create a lasting social impact.”

Through the forum, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority aims to further expand its network of strategic partnerships, thereby strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange while developing innovative programs that address the evolving needs of beneficiary families and ensure a sustainable social impact across Abu Dhabi.

The second edition of the forum will highlight a wide range of essential topics that align with future trends in the social care sector, including the role of governments in shaping the future of care, the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on service delivery and its implications for social care professionals and institutions, the empowerment of specialised workforces, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships.

It will also explore emerging social issues such as child protection and family cohesion, while emphasising the importance of adopting inclusive and evidence-based care models that are responsive to family needs.