This year’s competition brought together 45 students from 8 universities in UAE, marking a 29% increase in attendance as compared to last year’s event.

Students and entrepreneurs participated to champion environmental, social, and governance challenges (ESG).

Students of the winning team were awarded with an internship programme at the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF).

Dubai, UAE: The Pearl Initiative, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing corporate governance in the region, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), successfully hosted the Youth Impact Lab 2024, marking its second consecutive year of challenging UAE youth to address critical issues in the field of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). This event aligns seamlessly with the Pearl Initiative’s belief that enabling young leaders with the creative economy to engage in meaningful dialogue around issues related to good governance, is critical to the future of sustainability within the GCC.

This year, the event brought together 45 students from 8 different universities across the UAE, marking a remarkable 29% increase in attendance compared to last year. This growth signifies the event’s rising popularity and highlights the strong interest among UAE students in addressing pressing global issues.

The Youth Impact Lab 2024 brought together ten teams from prominent universities across the UAE to build innovative solutions to address ESG challenges.

The ten teams were made up of students from Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Middlesex University, The Higher College of Technology (HCT), Skyline University College, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi School of Management, American University of Sharjah (AUS), and Ajman University.

The increase in participation this year underscores the dedication of UAE students to confront complex challenges hands-on. It reflects commitment to contributing positively to society and the environment, as well as their readiness to become leaders in the field of sustainable development.

The winning team, names ‘A Game’, included students from Khalifa University. They developed an innovative solution addressing critical environmental issues, their presentation showcased their dedication to driving positive change in their communities, and their in-depth research and practical recommendations reflected a solid grasp of the complexities involved in tackling ESG challenges.

The team ‘A Game’ received a one-month internship at the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF). This opportunity will allow them to further develop their skills, gain valuable real-world experience, and contribute to meaningful projects within an organisation that prioritises cultural and social impact. Additionally, all participating teams received tickets to the Abu Dhabi Festival and Certificates of Participation, celebrating their commitment and contributions to the competition.

Reflecting on this year’s competition, Mrs. Vineetha Mathew, Senior Advisor Programmes at the Pearl Initiative, stated: “The passion and creativity displayed by the students in addressing ESG challenges is truly inspiring. Their work reflects a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of the issues. By engaging with these topics, they are preparing themselves to be future leaders and consequently contributing to a sustainable future. The Youth Impact Lab embodies the Pearl Initiative’s mission to promote corporate governance amongst students across the Gulf region, ensuring that future innovators are equipped to address the pressing issues facing our world.”

This year’s event featured an impressive array of companies among the speakers, mentors, and judges, who are dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainability, including Crescent Enterprises, Aramex, Dubai Holding, Arada, Transworld, Schneider Electric, Dulsco, Farnek, and Real Impact.

About the Pearl Initiative

The Pearl Initiative is the Gulf region’s leading independent, non-profit organization working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency. Established in 2010 by regional business leaders in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Pearl Initiative is the only private, non-profit Gulf business network to receive special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The Pearl Initiative runs a series of corporate governance related programs, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Governance in MSMEs, Governance in Family Firms, Governance in Tech, and Governance in Philanthropy. The organization also conducts locally relevant research, hosts workshops and executive education training sessions, and convenes business leaders, policymakers, students, and non-profit executives to encourage a proactive approach to implementing best practices in the workplace across the Gulf region.

For more information, please visit www.pearlinitiative.org and check out our Social Media Channels: @PearlInitiative on Twitter, @ThePearlInitiative on Instagram, and @ThePearlInitiative on LinkedIn.

About Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs).

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae

About Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org