Abu Dhabi: The much-anticipated Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 has opened its doors to widespread celebration. The 22nd edition of the event is taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from August 30-September 7, and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2025 is set to the biggest and best exhibition in the event’s history, with an action-packed schedule planned across 15 sectors. The exhibition continues to be the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to the celebration of Emirati cultural heritage, sustainable hunting, equestrianism, fishing and outdoor sports.

Enthusiasts, experts and exhibitors from the region and beyond will take part, including from leading companies and brands in both local and international markets. Among the diverse sectors on display at ADIHEX 2025 are equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, camping, tourism and safari, fishing, marine sports and arts and crafts.

ADIHEX 2025 continues to be a global celebration of Emirati traditions, with workshops dedicated to etiquette and live events showcasing traditional practices such as falconry, camel racing, Saluki hunting and horse riding. The event blends tradition with innovation, ensuring that heritage and modernity are celebrated through innovative experiences and showcases. Cultural exhibitions, live historical displays, breathtaking traditional performances and immersive workshops will educate and inspire visitors of all ages.

The live Arena is the centre of the ADIHEX, set to host numerous interactive shows, auctions, competitions and displays for visitors of all ages. New for 2025 is the Horse Master Liberty Show, featuring Hollywood’s own Ali Al Ameri who will be demonstrating his thrilling trick riding skills. There will also be an exclusive Arabian Horse auction and Camel auction, along with four Falcon auctions starting on the opening day. Making their debut this year are the Arabian Saluki Lure Coursing Demonstration, the Falconry and Mongolian Eagle Hunting Simulation and the Traditional Bedouin Camel Show. These unique auctions and displays highlight the UAE’s leadership in animal conservation and pioneering breeding programs.

The ADIHEX Knowledge Hub offers visitors a fascinating schedule of live demonstrations and expert-led workshops, covering topics from falconry and equestrianism to desert survival skills, maritime exploration, natural environment, and Emirati heritage.

Meanwhile The Hunting Tourism & Safari sector at ADIHEX 2025 not only offers unforgettable wildlife experiences from around the world but also showcases advanced hunting gear and specialised safari vehicles while highlighting the importance of ethical hunting and sustainable tourism with conservation organisations promoting wildlife preservation.

The Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector is unique in that it allows visitors to purchase firearms and accessories, provided they comply with all applicable local and international regulations. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the latest gear, alongside expert-led workshops, in the Hunting & Camping Equipment sector, making ADIHEX a comprehensive platform for heritage, adventure, and innovation in outdoor sports.

Aside from captivating shows and cultural programmes, ADIHEX provides plenty of opportunities for networking with industry leaders and connecting with top manufacturers and suppliers.

Tickets for ADIHEX 2025 are available online, inviting hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, cultural aficionados and families to be part of this historic event.