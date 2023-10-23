Under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, the 2023 edition of EMERGING Valley promises to be a major event to stimulate co-innovation and digital investments with societal and environmental impacts between Europe and Africa. This 7th edition of the business forum expects more than 3000 participants and will gather 250 startups and 50 investors from 70 different countries. Topics at the heart of the discussions will include environmental challenges, artificial intelligence, female entrepreneurship, startup financing, the Olympic Games, and above all positive innovation between the African and European continents. The event takes place within the framework of the nomination of Aix-Marseille-Provence as the European Capital of Innovation for 2023.

Marseille - EMERGING Valley, founded by Samir ABDELKRIM, entrepreneur and author of the book "Startup Lions, at the heart of African Tech," has established itself as a must-attend event for innovative entrepreneurship between Africa and Europe. In a world where geopolitical relations are undergoing profound reinventions, EMERGING Valley pushes to rethink the future of technological and economic relations between the two continents. Under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the 2023 edition of EMERGING Valley has selected the site of thecamp, a futuristic innovation campus located in the heart of the Aix-Marseille-Provence territory, as the ideal place to stimulate collaborations and synergies between African and European digital ecosystems, in an increasingly interconnected world. EMERGING Valley will attract numerous delegations of African companies as well as European decision-makers in innovation as part of this year's celebrations of the metropolitan territory Aix-Marseille-Provence as the new "European Capital of Innovation," an award given by iCapital and the European Commission.

"In the face of major global challenges, the need for positive innovations and common solutions between Europe and Africa has never been more palpable. EMERGING Valley 2023 will be the crucible of these major reflections between Euro-African ecosystems, for more impact. In a constantly changing geopolitical context, and where global tech is going through a period of profound evolution, this summit takes on crucial importance. Furthermore, the metropolis of Aix-Marseille-Provence solidifies its reputation as a digital pivot between Europe and Africa, as evidenced by its distinction as the European Capital of Innovation for 2023. This status is amplified by EMERGING Valley, which capitalizes on the exceptional geostrategic location of the metropolis as a Hub of Innovations between the two continents," emphasizes Samir ABDELKRIM, founder of EMERGING Valley.

An Editorial Focus on co-innovation and global challenges:

More than 3000 participants, 280 speakers and experts, 250 startups, and 50 investors from 70 countries are expected to explore new issues and major challenges such as:

AI at the heart of African tech: exploring the potential and applications of artificial intelligence in the technological and human development of the African continent.

Financing of startups: analyzing the new deal of global VC as well as the challenges and opportunities they offer for Africa and its startups. This theme will address financing strategies to support impact entrepreneurs and connect them with a global network of investors.

Innovation for biodiversity 2.0: in partnership with the Bouches du Rhône Departmental Council, how can modern technologies help preserve and enhance the biodiversity of the African and European continents in the face of natural risks?

Energy and digital sovereignty 2.0: this theme will discuss ways to ensure sustainable energy security thanks to African digital innovations, while adapting to current geopolitical disruptions.

Agri-Tech and Food Sovereignty: faced with current geopolitical and climatic challenges, how can we meet the challenges of food and nutrition thanks to Agritech and build a sustainable food future.

Sustainable and climate-neutral cities: inspired by Marseille's ambition and other Mediterranean cities aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, this theme, carried by the Euroméditerranée Public Establishment, will explore African and European technological innovations and solutions for the decarbonization of cities, in the wake of the Med’Innovant Africa initiative.

Female entrepreneurship in African Tech: highlighting women entrepreneurs from Africa and the Mediterranean, who are shaping the future of tech through their creativity and innovation in partnership with the French Development Agency and the Social Inclusive Business Camp.

The African e-health revolution: in partnership with the Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis, this theme will focus on the interdependence and digital solidarity between Africa and Europe in the face of current medical and health challenges.

"EMERGING Valley 2023 will address societal, economic, and environmental challenges, and will highlight the concrete solutions that African and European digital companies can provide in the face of the multiplication of crises. EMERGING Valley is not just a business forum, it's an immersive experience where African and European creativity and innovation meet for the common good. A unique opportunity to debate, co-create and propel innovations that will shape the technological future of Africa and Europe," adds Samir ABDELKRIM.

Among the many highlights of the edition:

MED'INNOVANT AFRICA 2023 Awards: highlighting African startups committed to sustainable city in the Mediterranean and Africa, with the awarding of two Prizes by the Euroméditerranée public development institution on November 28.

highlighting African startups committed to sustainable city in the Mediterranean and Africa, with the awarding of two Prizes by the Euroméditerranée public development institution on November 28. Provence Africa Connect 2023: Award aimed at rewarding an entrepreneur from the Aix-Marseille-Provence territory with a project with positive impacts in Africa. For the first time and exclusively, the competition is open to European entrepreneurs in 2023.

Award aimed at rewarding an entrepreneur from the Aix-Marseille-Provence territory with a project with positive impacts in Africa. For the first time and exclusively, the competition is open to European entrepreneurs in 2023. Innovation Trophies by IRD: the Research Institute for Development creates for the first time in 2023 its competition, the Innovation Trophies, to reward doctoral students and young African researchers carrying innovative projects. The trophies will be awarded during EMERGING Valley on November 28. The winners will receive a prize of 10,000 euros, a promotion kit, and high-level technical support.

"Crowned European Capital of Innovation for 2023, Aix-Marseille-Provence amplifies its role as a digital crossroads between Europe and Africa. With its strategic location as a meeting point between the two continents, Aix-Marseille-Provence becomes more than ever the crossroads where African and European innovation meet and create together. Participants in this edition will be able to expand their network by meeting high-potential startups, investors ready to catalyze change, influential institutional decision-makers, and opinion leaders in innovation," concludes Samir Abdelkrim.

Since its creation in 2017, the EMERGING Valley summit has brought together more than 25,000 entrepreneurs, organized 7,500 BtoB appointments, brought together more than 500 tech hubs and investors, and highlighted more than 1,200 leading speakers.

The complete program of EMERGING Valley 2023 will be officially presented in October.

Registrations & more information on EMERGING Valley: https://www.online-emergingvalley.co

