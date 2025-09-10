Dubai, UAE:–The opening day of the 5th PPP MENA Forum at Jumeirah Emirates Towers brought together regional leaders, government officials, and private sector executives to chart the future of public-private partnerships across the Middle East and North Africa.

Proceedings began with Chairman’s Opening Remarks by Nasser Massoud, Founder and Managing Director of Concept Realisation and Chair of Social Sector PPPs Chapter at WAPPP, who underscored the transformative role of PPPs in delivering inclusive development and driving sustainable infrastructure projects across the region.

The forum’s first day featured a series of high-level discussions, presentations, and case studies that explored the opportunities and challenges of implementing bankable, impactful PPP projects. A panel on reimagining social infrastructure PPPs in the GCC emphasized the importance of advancing universal access through resilient and inclusive systems, while also mobilizing diversified capital and fostering scalable cross-sectoral partnerships.

This was followed by a presentations on seamless travel and financing that highlighted the importance of structuring bankable PPP projects in the GCC. Advisors and technical experts later came together to discuss how early-stage planning, risk-balanced contracts, and integrated collaboration between legal, financial, and technical stakeholders are essential in creating investor confidence and ensuring successful delivery.

The afternoon programme shifted towards sector-focused themes. A session on advancing sports ecosystems through PPPs highlighted the importance of institutional frameworks and innovative financing to nurture talent and expand community participation.

Affordable housing was also at the forefront, with experts from across the GCC examining how governments and private players can collaborate to deliver scalable urban growth through risk-sharing models and innovative funding mechanisms.

The day closed with a panel on modernizing airport infrastructure, which explored integrated PPP models that can attract investment, improve efficiency, and reduce emissions while safeguarding public interest.

The success of the 5th PPP MENA Forum was made possible with the generous support of its sponsors and partners. Tatweer Building Company and Alrawaf Contracting served as Platinum Sponsors, while Plenary joined as Gold Sponsor. Al Yamama, Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies, Affinitext, and Tribe Infrastructure contributed as Silver Sponsors, ensuring valuable engagement across the forum.

King & Spalding participated as Strategic Legal Partner, Alvarez & Marsal as Transaction Advisory Partner, and Fouad Alghanim & Sons as Strategic Investment Partner. Their collective commitment played a vital role in advancing meaningful dialogue and driving forward the region’s PPP agenda.

Day One concluded with strong engagement from all participants, setting the tone for the remainder of the forum. With government representatives, private investors, and advisors aligned on the importance of collaboration, the PPP MENA Forum continues to affirm its role as the region’s leading platform for shaping the future of public-private partnerships.

