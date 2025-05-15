Cairo – Tarek Nour Events, a regional leader in exhibitions, conferences, and experience-driven event curation, held a press conference during the inauguration day of the first edition of The Real Estate Expo,under the slogan of “ Real Estate, Real Investment”, running from May 15 to 18 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo shaping the future of real estate in Egypt.

The conference brought together top real estate leaders, Shedding light on the exclusive offers and unprecedented payment plans tailored to property buyers and investors, the press event offered an overview of the exhibition’s highlights. Speakers emphasized the Expo’s role in energizing the local real estate sector, attracting new investment, and providing an interactive platform to showcase projects and explore untapped opportunities in the Egyptian market.

With participation from more than 20 of Egypt’s most prominent real estate developers, The Real Estate Expo is positioned as a fully integrated property initiative catering to those seeking residential, coastal, administrative, or commercial units. The event serves as a powerful connector between developers and customers, offering curated real estate experiences across diverse project types and market segments.

Setting a new benchmark for industry showcases, the inaugural edition of The Real Estate Expo emerges as a premier destination for Egypt’s leading real estate developers and investors. The event brings together top-tier market players under one roof, creating a dynamic platform for growth, strategic collaboration, and investment opportunities. Exclusive offerings include discounts of up to 50% on cash payments and installment plans of up to 12 years with no down payment.

Notable participating developers include Palm Hills, Ora Developers, Hassan Allam Properties, Tatweer Misr, Hyde Park Developments, Al-Ahly Sabbour, Wadi Degla, Better House,PRE Developments, Roya Group Developments, Inertia Egypt, and People & Places.

Additional participants include International Real Estate Development, Living Yards Developments, The Ark Development, Najma Walk, Reedy Group, NTG Development, Enwan Developments, M Squared, Frontline Development, New Town Group, along with leading real estate broker Y the Brokers.

About Tarek Nour Events

Formerly known as the Arab African Promotional & International Conferences Group (AAPIC), Tarek Nour Events was established in 1983 and has since become a trailblazer in exhibitions, conferences, and event innovation across the Middle East and Africa. Combining creative insight, business acumen, and meticulous attention to detail, the company’s dedicated team transforms bold ideas into memorable experiences—seamlessly executed from concept to reality.