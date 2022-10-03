Participating brands include ASUS, ible, MSI, Plustek, Team Group, VAGO, AREC, AVer, BenQ, D-Link and others.

Taiwan Excellence will also host several dignitaries and will hold a series of exciting giveaways

Dubai, UAE: Taiwan Excellence, an award-winning entity established by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will mark its participation in the upcoming GITEX Global 2022 between 10-14 October 2022, for the second consecutive year, to demonstrate its capabilities in innovative technology solutions.

On day one, the brand is hosting a launch event to unveil the latest products from leading brands. Attendees can explore high-quality, state-of-the-art product suites by 17 Taiwanese brands that have been well-reputed partners in the world of ICT—including ASUS, MSI, ible, Plustek, IBASE, Advantec, AVer, BenQ, D-Link and others.Product categories on display range from innovative foldable laptop, desktops, tablets, wearable air purifiers, scanners, conference cameras, portable vacuum devices, projectors, routers and much more.

Along with the latest developments, during the five-days, visitors can expect a series of exciting interactive activities as well as a personalized expert briefings on the new Taiwanese products when coming to the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion. There’s also a VR experience, designed to enchant visitors with the beautiful sceneries of Taiwan.

Key innovations being showcased by Taiwan Excellence include:

ASUS Zenbook 17-Fold OLED

The groundbreaking Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) is the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop. Despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard, or 1.8 kg with it for multiple versatile usage modes — Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, Reader and Extended.

ible Airvida E1

The ible Airvida E1 is a wearable air purifier with built-in earphones. Every 0.6 second, it can gather up to 6 million negative ions/cm3 around users’ faces to effectively reduce airborne COVID-19, PM2.5, virus, pollen, allergen, and bacteria. Its location-based app can also provide instant air pollution info to help users stay in great protection.

IPEVO V4K PRO Ultra HD USB Document Camera

V4K PRO is the world's first document camera equipped with an innovative AI-Enhanced Voice technology, which reduces background noise during communication, leaving your voice natural, undisturbed, and easy to hear.

Over the years, GITEX Global has earned a reputation for being a leading technology conference that draws the participation of several technology companies and enthusiasts alike—making it an essential event for Taiwan Excellence.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally.

www.taiwanexcellence.org

