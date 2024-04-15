PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Synology, the global leader in data storage solutions, announces its participation in GISEC 2024 scheduled from April 23rd to 25th, one of the region's most prominent technology exhibitions. Synology is dedicated to providing a comprehensive hybrid-cloud ecosystem that is designed to help businesses secure their data against cyberattacks and ensure business continuity with their disaster recovery solutions.
Synology exhibiting at Hall 6 D89, GISEC
Synology will showcase its latest products and developments at Stand D89, Hall 6, in three dedicated zones, displaying its best-in-class and enterprise-ready innovations in identity and access management, secure data storage, and disaster recovery solutions. These solutions address the three most common security challenges faced by businesses, showcasing Synology's commitment to providing complete and innovative data security options.
At GISEC 2024, executives and technology experts from Synology will meet with customers and partners to demonstrate the latest advancements in their technologies. These demonstrations will provide an in-depth understanding of Synology's hybrid-cloud ecosystem and its ability to provide comprehensive data protection to businesses of all sizes.
"We're excited to join GISEC 2024, showcasing our advancements in data storage and protection," shared Joanne Weng, Director of the International Department at Synology. "In today's landscape, where cyber threats loom large, safeguarding data is paramount for businesses. Our team is ready to present how our solutions empower businesses to fortify their sensitive information against cyber risks and enhance data disaster recovery capabilities."
Appendix - Synology secure data solutions
Identity & Access Management Solutions
- C2 Identity: Centralized identity and device management
- Consolidate user accounts and simplify access to devices, on-premise services, and cloud applications
- Brings enhanced security and broader protection with features like SSO, MFA, and integration with directories such as LDAP to better protects entire IT infrastructure
- C2 Transfer: Share and receive files the secure and reliable way
- Only the intended recipients can open the files by verifying identity through email or SMS
- Business plans may be transferred up to 500GB at a time while professional is 30GB. Each transfer is protected with intuitive content protection features such as custom watermark, file download limit, and expiry date
- C2 Password: Manage passwords with ease
- Store passwords and other sensitive data such as addresses, banking information, and passport details
- Unlimited cross-device syncing and password auto-fill allow users to enjoy seamless online experiences
Secure Data Storage
- HD series: Scalable high-density storage server for multi-petabyte applications.
- UC series: Active-active SAN for mission-critical environments.
- SA series: Scalable enterprise storage solutions for high-performance and capacity requirements.
- XS+/ XS series: High performance storage solutions for businesses, engineered for reliability.
Disaster Recovery Solutions
Active Backup for Business:
- Back up PCs, physical servers, file servers, and virtual machines centrally
- Maximize efficiency with Global Deduplication and forever-incremental backup
- Active Backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace
- Protect data on Microsoft 365 SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams
- Protect Google Workspace My Drive, shared drives, Gmail, Contacts, and Calendar
- Virtual Machine Manager
- Support various operation systems, including Windows, Linux and Virtual DSM
- Prepare for disaster recovery, backup verification or upgrade testing purposes
- Hyper Backup
- Back up folders, system settings, and software packages from a Synology NAS
- Support extensive destinations like cloud services, external drives, and another Synology NAS
- Snapshot Replication
- Provide point-in-time recovery snapshots of shared folders/LUNs and minimize RPO/RTO
- Replicate snapshots to another remote Synology NAS for disaster recovery
- Synology C2 Backup for Business
- Flexible & affordable plans for multi-versioning and data deduplication
- Back up Windows PCs and servers, Mac devices, and Microsoft 365 directly to cloud
About Synology®
Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.
For more information, kindly visit: https://www.synology.com/en-me
