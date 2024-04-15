Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Synology, the global leader in data storage solutions, announces its participation in GISEC 2024 scheduled from April 23rd to 25th, one of the region's most prominent technology exhibitions. Synology is dedicated to providing a comprehensive hybrid-cloud ecosystem that is designed to help businesses secure their data against cyberattacks and ensure business continuity with their disaster recovery solutions.



Synology will showcase its latest products and developments at Stand D89, Hall 6, in three dedicated zones, displaying its best-in-class and enterprise-ready innovations in identity and access management, secure data storage, and disaster recovery solutions. These solutions address the three most common security challenges faced by businesses, showcasing Synology's commitment to providing complete and innovative data security options.



At GISEC 2024, executives and technology experts from Synology will meet with customers and partners to demonstrate the latest advancements in their technologies. These demonstrations will provide an in-depth understanding of Synology's hybrid-cloud ecosystem and its ability to provide comprehensive data protection to businesses of all sizes.



"We're excited to join GISEC 2024, showcasing our advancements in data storage and protection," shared Joanne Weng, Director of the International Department at Synology. "In today's landscape, where cyber threats loom large, safeguarding data is paramount for businesses. Our team is ready to present how our solutions empower businesses to fortify their sensitive information against cyber risks and enhance data disaster recovery capabilities."



Appendix - Synology secure data solutions



Identity & Access Management Solutions

C2 Identity: Centralized identity and device management

Consolidate user accounts and simplify access to devices, on-premise services, and cloud applications

Brings enhanced security and broader protection with features like SSO, MFA, and integration with directories such as LDAP to better protects entire IT infrastructure

C2 Transfer: Share and receive files the secure and reliable way

Only the intended recipients can open the files by verifying identity through email or SMS

Business plans may be transferred up to 500GB at a time while professional is 30GB. Each transfer is protected with intuitive content protection features such as custom watermark, file download limit, and expiry date

C2 Password: Manage passwords with ease

Store passwords and other sensitive data such as addresses, banking information, and passport details

Unlimited cross-device syncing and password auto-fill allow users to enjoy seamless online experiences

Secure Data Storage

HD series: Scalable high-density storage server for multi-petabyte applications.

UC series: Active-active SAN for mission-critical environments.

SA series: Scalable enterprise storage solutions for high-performance and capacity requirements.

XS+/ XS series: High performance storage solutions for businesses, engineered for reliability.

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Active Backup for Business:

Back up PCs, physical servers, file servers, and virtual machines centrally

Maximize efficiency with Global Deduplication and forever-incremental backup

Active Backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

Protect data on Microsoft 365 SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange, and Teams

Protect Google Workspace My Drive, shared drives, Gmail, Contacts, and Calendar

Virtual Machine Manager

Support various operation systems, including Windows, Linux and Virtual DSM

Prepare for disaster recovery, backup verification or upgrade testing purposes

Hyper Backup

Back up folders, system settings, and software packages from a Synology NAS

Support extensive destinations like cloud services, external drives, and another Synology NAS

Snapshot Replication

Provide point-in-time recovery snapshots of shared folders/LUNs and minimize RPO/RTO

Replicate snapshots to another remote Synology NAS for disaster recovery

Synology C2 Backup for Business

Flexible & affordable plans for multi-versioning and data deduplication

Back up Windows PCs and servers, Mac devices, and Microsoft 365 directly to cloud

