The organising committee of the Suhar Investment Forum has officially announced the start of preparations for the forthcoming edition of the forum, scheduled to take place on February 4–5, 2026. The theme of the Forum is ‘Suhar: Industrial Investment Destination.’ This step reflects the growing ambition to reinforce Suhar’s position as an advanced industrial hub and a leading investment destination in the region.

The announcement was made during the first meeting of the forum’s organising committee, chaired by Eng. Said bin Ali Al-Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry – North Al Batinah Branch. The meeting included representatives from various public and private sector entities involved in investment and industrial development across the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the committee discussed key focus areas for the upcoming edition, including building on the notable success of the previous forum, which saw wide regional and international participation. The 2024 edition of Suhar Investment Forum led to the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding and served as an effective platform for dialogue between investors and decision-makers while presenting promising investment opportunities in North Al Batinah Governorate.

In this context, Eng. Said Al-Abri emphasized that the upcoming forum will highlight the industrial sector as a core pillar for achieving economic diversification. He noted that the forum would serve as a strategic platform for displaying industrial investment opportunities, strengthening public-private partnerships, and attracting high-value investments in sectors with strong value-added potential.

He further highlighted Oman’s competitive advantages that enhance its investment appeal—chief among them being its strategic geographic location linking Asia, Africa, and Europe; advanced infrastructure including integrated ports, airports, and logistics networks; as well as the availability of specialized industrial zones, and well-designed legislative and economic incentives.

He added, "Amid global challenges and rising tax burdens in many markets, the Sultanate stands out as a stable alternative investment destination, particularly with its Free Trade Agreement with the United States, giving Oman-made products a significant competitive edge in both U.S. and global markets."

The upcoming edition of the forum will target several priority industrial sectors, including – Food, Medical, downstream industries, Aluminum, Recycling industries, Steel and Plastic. This focus aligns with Oman’s goals for industrial diversification and strengthening its investment ecosystem.

Eng. Said Al-Abri confirmed that the forum would present participants with a curated selection of ready-to-execute investment opportunities, developed in coordination with relevant authorities. These projects are viable for immediate implementation, enabling investors to make swift and informed decisions in a clear and facilitative environment.

The committee also addressed the accompanying activities of the forum, which will include high-level panel discussions featuring expert speakers from Oman and abroad, a dedicated exhibition, and a B2B meeting platform to facilitate direct engagement between investors and representatives of government and economic institutions.

The meeting also discussed the forum’s media strategy, which will feature integrated promotional campaigns across traditional and digital media, in addition to the launch of a centralized digital platform for participant registration, interactive engagements, and streamlined access to investment information.

Eng. Al-Abri pointed out that this year’s forum theme – “Suhar: Industrial Investment Destination” – reflects Oman’s strategic direction toward building a competitive industrial ecosystem rooted in innovation, sustainability, and integration with global and regional supply chains. He stressed that the forum will be a practical working platform that transforms vision into tangible investments and impactful projects.

The first edition of the Suhar Investment Forum established itself as a promising economic platform and a strong foundation for a more ambitious and expanded version. The inaugural edition attracted over 800 participants and exhibition visitors highlighted 104 investment opportunities valued at more than OMR 1 billion, and led to the signing of 14-cooperation agreements worth over OMR 115 million.

The forum featured distinguished participation from more than 40 speakers representing leading institutions and international consultancy firms, alongside delegations from over 24 countries, and support from more than 25 public and private entities that contributed to the forum’s and exhibition’s success.