Sharjah: Saned Facilities Management has marked a new milestone in its ongoing efforts to strengthen the preventive safety framework in the Emirate of Sharjah. During the first half of 2025, the company successfully installed 886 "Aman" devices and received 972 new installation requests—reflecting a 21% growth compared to the same period last year.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Managing Director of Saned Facilities Management, stated:"At Saned, we have been working for years to develop a smart and fully integrated early warning system, built on the latest international technologies for detecting fires and emergencies and responding to them in real time. Through the 'Aman' system, we aim to redefine the concept of safety in buildings and vital facilities, making it a core component of the preventive infrastructure across all entities and facilities subject to the decision mandating the installation and integration of Aman to protect buildings from fires and incidents in the Emirate of Sharjah. This aligns with the Emirate’s vision of becoming safer and more sustainable."

Al Zarouni added:"Saned’s teams continue to enhance the smart protocols that underpin the Aman system, working to expand its scope by integrating advanced sensing technologies and data analysis tools. This will further strengthen our ability to predict risks and respond swiftly. In parallel, we are testing and certifying the latest devices in compliance with international standards, to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and safety for all facilities connected to the system."

The growing demand for the installation of the Aman system is the result of a joint effort between Saned, the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, and Sharjah Civil Defence. This collaboration aims to promote a stronger culture of safety and prevention across the Emirate. As a result, the total number of facilities connected to the Aman system has reached 11,620.

The Aman system links fire alarm systems in facilities directly to the operations room of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and the Aman control centre. This ensures immediate alerts in the event of a fire, enabling rapid response. Aman is powered by advanced technology that detects the exact location of a fire and notifies the relevant emergency teams without delay.

It is worth noting that Saned Integrated Facilities Management is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.