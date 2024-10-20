Featured designers included Rami Kadi, Nemer Saade, Temraza, Sara Onsi, Reborn, French Dandy, and Dunsei.

Abu Dhabi – Forbes Middle East’s Sustainability Leaders Summit 2024 featured a spectacular sustainable fashion, showcasing the remarkable talents of the region’s top designers who are making efforts to use environmentally-friendly materials and practices in their designs. The dazzling runway display amazed the captive audience and emphasized the pressing need for eco-conscious practices within the fashion industry.

Featured designers included guest of honor Rami Kadi, as well as Nemer Saade, Temraza, Sara Onsi, Reborn, French Dandy, and Dunsei, each presenting breathtaking collections that redefine luxury through sustainability. The diverse array of eco-friendly designs were intricately crafted to minimize their environmental impact while highlighting the artistry and creativity that these designers are renowned for.

From Rami Kadi’s sophisticated silhouettes to Temraza’s innovative use of sustainable materials, each collection demonstrated that fashion can be both luxurious and responsible. The event served as a powerful reminder of the importance of conscious consumerism and the role of designers in shaping a sustainable future.

“Being part of this sustainable fashion summit is a profound honor. It’s a testament to the evolution of couture, where luxury meets responsibility. As we showcase not just gowns, but a commitment to the planet, we inspire a new narrative in fashion—one that values craftsmanship and environmental stewardship equally.”

– Rami Kadi, Founder of Rami Kadi Maison de Couture

“By embracing craftsmanship and sustainability, we can create timeless pieces that honor both style and environmental stewardship, proving that elegance and eco-consciousness can harmoniously coexist.”

– Nemer Saade, Founder of Nemer Saadé Couture

“While our designs may not incorporate traditional sustainable materials, we are deeply committed to minimizing our environmental impact. Our brand values sustainable practices and prioritizes recycling initiatives throughout our production process. By repurposing and upcycling high-quality materials, we aim to create timeless pieces that not only celebrate craftsmanship but also contribute to a more circular economy.”

– Sara Onsi- Founder & Creative Director Sara Onsi

“Sustainable fashion is not just a passing trend—it’s a responsibility that brands like ours must uphold to ensure a positive, lasting impact on both the environment and society. By embracing sustainability, we are crafting a future where fashion not only respects the planet but also empowers women to take control of their narratives, express themselves confidently, and contribute to global progress.”

– Farida Temraza, Founder of Temraza Haute Couture

“Using organic and sustainable materials is a small, but meaningful step in a much larger mission. I recognize that we have a long way to go, but with every new collection, we are learning, adapting, and striving to reduce our impact. It’s a shared responsibility, and I’m committed to continuing this journey—not because we have all the answers, but because we know the future depends on it.”

– Zeynab El-helw, Founder of Reborn

“We are thrilled to take part in the Forbes Sustainable Fashion Show for the second time. It’s an incredible opportunity, for Dunesi to gain exposure but also to highlight the conversation around sustainability in fashion. To be able to showcase the beauty and luxury that can be created from upcycled materials to a broader audience in the region is fantastic.”

– Hanne Ripsaluoma, Founder of Dunesi

“I’m truly grateful to bring French Dandy Atelier into the spotlight of the Forbes Sustainability Show for a second time. This opportunity has allowed me to elevate my brand to new heights and enter the world of couture. I’m proud of the challenge we took on, my passionate team and myself, bringing this collection to life in just two weeks, from brainstorming to production. I can’t wait to see the reaction of the public. As I always say, when elegance meets comfort, you reach the utmost luxury.”

– Hamza Jamad, Founder & Creative Director of French Dandy

The two-day summit also showcased a variety of informative panels and sessions dedicated to sustainable practices and innovation across several key areas. Topics included leveraging intelligent technologies, enhancing agricultural practices to strengthen food system resilience, and the vital shift toward renewable energy solutions. Additional discussions explored the impacts of ethical sourcing, the fundamentals of the circular economy, and ways to enhance sustainability functionality.

