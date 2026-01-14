MANAMA – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global leader in management consulting, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming 4th edition. The Forum will take place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, Kingdom of Bahrain, and is expected to bring together more than 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts.

Held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum will be convened under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation.” The opening programme will feature a Special Address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and an Opening Keynote, In a New Climate Economy, delivered by H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, United Nations Special Envoy on Financing Sustainable Development.

BCG’s partnership with the Forum builds on its active role in advancing decarbonisation, climate strategy, and sustainability initiatives across the Middle East. Leveraging its deep sector expertise and strong understanding of regional dynamics, BCG works closely with governments and businesses to design and deliver transformative strategies aligned with net-zero ambitions. This collaboration reflects BCG’s continued commitment to enabling measurable climate action and supporting the transition toward resilient, low-carbon economies.

Commenting on the partnership, Giuseppe Bonaccorsi, Managing Director and Partner, Head of the Climate & Sustainability Practice at BCG Middle East, said “Boston Consulting Group is pleased to partner once again with Sustainability Forum Middle East as the region advances from ambition to implementation on climate and energy transition. As organisations work to align strategy, investment, and execution, we remain focused on supporting practical, scalable solutions that accelerate decarbonisation, strengthen resilience, and enable sustainable economic growth across the region - with a particular emphasis on advancing sustainability in industries such as aviation and maritime.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, commented “We are delighted to welcome Boston Consulting Group as a Forum Partner for the 4th edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East. BCG’s deep expertise in climate strategy and systems transformation brings valuable

insight to this year’s discussions, particularly as the Forum focuses on advancing alignment, innovation, and implementation to deliver measurable progress on regional climate and energy priorities.”

The Forum’s fourth edition will feature an enhanced and expanded programme, including a high-level National Vision discussion bringing together ministers and senior government officials to examine how the region can strengthen national competitiveness while advancing toward net-zero and broader sustainability objectives. In addition, dedicated sessions will convene diplomats, business leaders, financiers, and technology innovators to explore transition finance, climate-aligned business transformation, energy transition, industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence and next-generation technologies, the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets, and human capital development and capacity building.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partners United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Gulf International Bank (GIB) and Bank ABC; Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

