Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), set to convene its fourth edition on 27–28 January 2026 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, will host a series of expert-led, interactive workshops on 28 January, hosted by Strathclyde University, the Forum’s Learning Partner, offering participants practical tools and insights to accelerate climate action, strengthen resilience, and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.

Held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil & Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum will be convened under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation.”

Aligned with this theme, the workshops are designed to move beyond ambition toward execution and will be delivered by leading global and regional advisory organisations, equipping policymakers, sustainability leaders, and business decision-makers with actionable strategies to address climate risks, navigate evolving markets, and embed sustainability into core business models.The following workshops will be delivered and will be open to all registered participants of the Forum:

KPMG – Future-Proofing Business: Climate Action and Responsible Sourcing for the GCC

An interactive workshop exploring how organisations can build credible net-zero roadmaps, set science-based emission targets, and embed transparency and ethics across supply chains, supported by real-world case studies and a hands-on team challenge.

UNDP – Navigating Carbon Markets in the Arab States: A Guide for Public and Private Sectors

A practical deep-dive into carbon markets, carbon pricing, and Article 6 mechanisms, examining how high-integrity carbon markets can unlock climate finance, support national development goals, and drive regional collaboration, drawing on recent global climate outcomes and regional case studies.

Anthesis Group – Sustainability, Reputation & Growth: How to Deliver Measurable Value

A strategic session focused on how sustainability can drive financial performance and reputational advantage, providing leaders with evidence-based insights to act confidently, communicate effectively, and mitigate the risks of greenwashing and greenhushing.

Commenting, Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, said:“We are pleased to present this year’s workshops, delivered by leading global organisations and sustainability experts, and designed to support businesses and institutions in translating climate commitments into practical action. These sessions focus on implementation, credibility, and value creation, equipping participants with the tools they need to strengthen resilience, unlock opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to the region’s energy and climate transition.”

The Forum is expected to welcome more than 400 senior policymakers, business leaders, and sustainability experts from across the region and beyond, with a world-class programme featuring keynote addresses, fireside chats, and high-level panel discussions. More than 50 expert speakers from MENA, Europe, the UK, the US, and beyond will share insights, strategies, and solutions, engaging audiences in critical discussions on accelerating the net-zero transition, including climate-aligned business transformation, diplomacy and policy alignment, transition finance, the expanding role of carbon and biodiversity markets, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, AI and next-generation technologies, and human capital development and capacity building.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK); Strategic Partners United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Gulf International Bank (GIB), and Bank ABC; Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO), and the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain); Supporting Partners Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

