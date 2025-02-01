Manama – The third edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) closed out its first day with a high-level evening reception focusing on “Women’s Leadership in Climate and Sustainability – Amplifying the Voices of MENA’s Changemakers” on January 28, 2025, Manama. Held in partnership with Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women and the Supreme Council for Environment, the event brought together senior business leaders, policymakers, and climate and sustainability experts to spotlight the critical role of female leadership in shaping climate policies and advancing sustainability in the MENA region.

The event highlighted the growing global and regional focus on integrating gender equity into climate action strategies and the importance of amplifying the voices and contributions of women in driving the transition to a low-carbon and more sustainable future.

Opening the evening was H.E. Dr. Bahia Jawad Al-Jishi, Member of the Supreme Council for Women, who emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to integrating women into national climate strategies, ensuring their active participation in environmental decision-making, and promoting sustainable economic development.

Addressing the audience, H.E. Dr. Al-Jishi noted, “Bahraini women are pioneers in environmental protection and climate security, leading research, strategy development, and sustainability initiatives across key sectors such as renewable energy, green infrastructure, and resource management. Through national policies and initiatives, Bahrain continues to empower women to play an influential role in shaping climate action, fostering innovation, and advancing sustainable development.”

The event continued with a keynote address by Ms. Sarah El Battouty, Global Ambassador for the UNFCCC High-Level Climate Champions, who spoke on the role of women in driving a just transition to a sustainable future. She emphasized, "Women are not just participants in the sustainability movement—they are leading it. From policymaking to innovation and entrepreneurship, women are at the forefront of shaping a more inclusive and resilient future. Ensuring equitable access to resources, finance, and leadership opportunities is essential to accelerating meaningful climate action."

Another highlight of the evening was a panel discussion on "Financing the Future: Empowering Women as Leaders in the Green Economy," which explored the role of women in shaping the low-carbon economy, the barriers they face in accessing finance and investment, and the strategies needed to drive gender-inclusive sustainability initiatives. The discussion, moderated by Jessica Robinson, Partner at Solve Strategies, featured Riham ElGizy, CEO of the Voluntary Carbon Market; Afnan Rashid Al-Zayani, Member of the Supreme Council for Women; Victoria Barron, Chief Sustainability Officer at Gulf International Bank; and Halel Engineer, Managing Director at Environment Arabia.

Panellists addressed the urgent need to tackle systemic biases in financing decisions, the regulatory and social challenges impacting women entrepreneurs, and the importance of gender-responsive investment strategies. They also discussed how policy reforms and corporate initiatives can foster a more inclusive ecosystem for female climate leaders, unlocking the full potential of women in the sustainability sector.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partners: Standard Chartered Bank and National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Bapco Energies, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain, Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com

