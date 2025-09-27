Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net-zero and nature-positive solutions, in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), will hold the next event in its 2025 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series on October 7, 2025, in Manama looking at “The Future of Energy: Scaling Green Energy & Funding Mechanisms”.

The high-level roundtable will convene energy sector and business leaders, government stakeholders, policymakers, and sustainable finance experts to explore Bahrain’s and the wider region’s evolving energy mix and the strategies required to scale both renewable and new energy tech solutions. The discussions will also focus on innovative funding frameworks and mechanisms critical to enabling the transition.

The roundtable will feature an expert-led panel on green energy, renewables, nuclear energy and new energy tech innovation. Key themes will include opportunities and challenges, the role of public readiness and regulatory frameworks, and the investment structures needed to support a diversified and resilient energy future and these capital-intensive projects.

Speaking at a session moderated by BCG will be Shaima AlJanahi, Director of Radiation Protection at the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE); Amin Sultan, Chief Power Officer at Aluminium Bahrain (Alba); Chirag Shah, Executive Director of Sustainable Finance, AME at Standard Chartered Bank; Dr. Hiba Harara, Vice President of Electricity and Water Procurement at the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA); and Dr. Abdulaziz Almathami, a nuclear energy researcher.

Commenting, Giuseppe Bonaccorsi, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said, “As the region moves toward a more diversified and resilient energy future, it is critical that innovation and financing work in tandem. At BCG, we are committed to supporting public and private sector stakeholders across the region in developing integrated energy strategies that align with national net-zero targets and global climate commitments.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founders and organisers of SFME, said, “Through our Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, we aim to spark critical dialogue on the technologies and financing mechanisms that can power the region’s net-zero journey. Held in partnership with BCG, this roundtable will provide insights into how key stakeholders are navigating the energy transition, and how new funding models can work hand-in-hand to support national and regional climate ambitions.”

The Forum’s mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region with its roundtables serving as platforms for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful collaboration for climate action.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

