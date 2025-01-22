Surf Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the world's best surfers in the UAE capital for a display of world-class surfing competition as part of the World Surf League’s (WSL) Championship Tour.

Get up close to elite level surfing action and enjoy a host of live music and entertainment, as tickets for the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro are now available at SurfAbuDhabi.com.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – This February, Surf Abu Dhabi will take center stage as it welcomes the world’s top surfers for the highly anticipated World Surf League (WSL) Surf Abu Dhabi Pro, running from 14–16 February 2025."

As the second stop on the WSL’s Championship Tour, Surf Abu Dhabi will host the world's best surfers at this groundbreaking surf facility, marking a historic first for elite professional surfing in the region.

The Surf Abu Dhabi Pro will feature the world's top male and female surfers competing in Abu Dhabi for the very first time. Notable participants include: 2024 WSL Championship Tour Champion and current No. 1. Caity Simmers from the USA, top-ranked Arab surfer Ramzi Boukhiam from Morocco, and Paris 2024 Olympic silver medalist Jack Robinson from Australia. The event will spotlight 2023 World Champion and Paris 2024 Olympic Gold medalist Caroline Marks from the USA, and Olympic Silver medalist Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil.

Since opening its doors in October 2024, Surf Abu Dhabi, located on Hudayriyat Island and developed by Modon in collaboration with the Kelly Slater Wave Company, has redefined the surfing experience.

Boasting the world's longest wave and largest artificial wave pool, the facility offers tailored wave profiles catering to everyone - from beginners to seasoned professionals – along with premium, world- class amenities that extend well beyond the waves.

“Hosting the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro, the first CT event in the Middle East, marks a pivotal moment for surfing in the region,” said Ryan Crosby, WSL CEO. “We are excited to use this cutting-edge wave

technology to bring the world’s best surfers to a location that doesn’t naturally have a high-performance wave. This event presents a great opportunity to introduce surfing to new fans in a destination renowned for its passion for championship sports. We look forward to showcasing the inspiring talent of our surfers in this dynamic and vibrant part of the world.”

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said, "Hosting the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro as part of the prestigious WSL Championship Tour within the first year of Surf Abu Dhabi's operation is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for world-class sporting events. From the very beginning, our

ambition has been to position Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for surfing by bringing the world’s best athletes to this state-of-the-art facility and inspiring a deeper connection to this dynamic sport. This event not only showcases the unparalleled quality and technical challenge of the waves at Surf Abu Dhabi but also reinforces our commitment to creating extraordinary experiences. Whether you are a passionate surfer, a sports enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique and memorable day out, the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro will set a new standard for excellence and excitement in Abu Dhabi’s growing roster of iconic events."

Over the three-day event, fans can immerse themselves in action-packed days of world-class surfing at the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro. Beyond the competitive thrills, the Fan Park will offer an array of experiences, including local food trucks, live music, and entertainment, all set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Pro will be available soon. For details on the event schedule and ticket sales, visit SurfAbuDhabi.com.

About Modon

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi with an international vision, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About Surf Abu Dhabi

Surf Abu Dhabi, developed by Modon Holding, is a high-performance surfing destination located on Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Established in 2018, Modon specializes in developing vibrant communities, unique hospitality, and lifestyle experiences alongside world-class sports facilities. With Surf Abu Dhabi, Modon has created the biggest and most advanced wave facility in the world. This iconic destination features the world’s longest ride, the world’s biggest barrel, together with the world’s highest man-made wave. Surf Abu Dhabi's WSL certification sets it apart, ensuring the highest standards and allowing it to host professional surfing events.

Surf Abu Dhabi is developed in partnership with the Kelly Slater Wave Company, showcasing Modon's commitment to partnering with the industry leader in wave technology. This partnership adds to Abu Dhabi’s diverse leisure and sports offerings and further positions the city as a leading tourism destination and an international sporting hub. Through Surf Abu Dhabi, Modon contributes to driving socio-economic growth of the emirate, shaping the Abu Dhabi of tomorrow, and offering the best experience for Abu Dhabi’s citizens, residents, and visitors.

For more information, please visit SurfAbuDhabi.com.

About the World Surf League (WSL)

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing’s global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm

commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport’s rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.