Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the 14th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival on Wednesday evening at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. Organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the festival runs from February 5 to 16, 2025, across 12 iconic locations throughout the emirate.

His Highness was welcomed by several dignitaries, including Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of SDSA, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the SCTDA, along with senior officials, government department heads, artists, and members of the media.

Opening Ceremony

The ceremony commenced with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a video presentation showcasing the festival's journey since its inception in 2011, highlighting its artistic brilliance and growing popularity among audiences of all backgrounds.

His Highness then witnessed the opening show, titled " An Extraordinary Vision," which reflects the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in transforming Sharjah into a global hub of culture and knowledge. The show used illuminated artistic visuals to depict key ideas that His Highness has transformed into vibrant institutions fostering education, thought, and culture.

In his speech, H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for attending the opening ceremony. He stated: "The wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi embodies a comprehensive approach centered around people. His continued support for all sectors positively impacts the development of the emirate and the well-being of its society, further solidifying Sharjah's leadership and prosperity."

Al Midfa highlighted the UAE’s ongoing support for tourism programs, aligning with the country’s ambitious vision for sustainable development and its transformation into a leading global tourism destination.

He also emphasized the festival’s significance as part of Sharjah’s diverse events, calling it an important economic and social opportunity to support local small and medium national businesses. This year, more than 70 national projects are participating in "Light Village". The festival serves as a platform for creative artists to showcase interactive and innovative light experiences that convey meaningful and impactful messages.

Festival Highlights

The Sharjah Light Festival 2025 presents extraordinary light displays across 12 locations in the emirate, celebrating architectural beauty and cultural heritage through immersive art and technology experiences.

Key shows includes the" A journey through light and culture" – Transforming Sharjah Mosque into a dynamic storytelling canvas that illustrates the harmony between humanity, art, and nature, as well as " The Story of the Wadi" – Depicting the history of Sharjah through themes such as water as a source of life, the valley’s formation, ancient settlements, oral traditions, storytelling, and cultural heritage. "The Light of the East" – A 3D projection show that presents an artistic narrative of Khorfakkan, highlighting the beauty and significance of Al Rafisah Dam. Other captivating performances include "Nexus Dream" and many more.

Expanding the Festival's Reach

The 14th edition of the festival reflects the diverse cultural landscape of Sharjah, shedding light on architectural landmarks that narrate the emirate’s rich heritage and achievements.

This annual festival attracts thousands of visitors from the UAE and beyond, making it a key event on Sharjah’s cultural and tourism calendar. This year’s edition introduces new locations, including Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, Al Heera Beach, Al Hefaiyah Lake, and Aljada, among others.

The Light Village: A Hub for Creativity and Entrepreneurship

"Light Village" will continue until February 23, offering an interactive program featuring light exhibitions, a museum, family-friendly activities, and entertainment for children.

This year’s Light Village hosts a large number of local SMEs, competing to offer unique experiences that cater to diverse visitor interests, from food and beverage stalls to retail projects. The festival serves as a platform to support entrepreneurs, providing them with a space to engage directly with the public and enhance their business visibility.

Video: https://we.tl/t-dfrtsUOkXI