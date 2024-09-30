Abu Dhabi (UAE: AIM Congress 2025 is set to redefine the global financial landscape by exploring pivotal trends such as Fintech, Digital Adoption, Sustainable Finance, Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, and Banking and Payments. As digital transformation continues to shape the industry, this congress will serve as a premier platform for thought leaders and stakeholders to engage in critical discussions surrounding automation, the Internet of Things, blockchain adoption, cybersecurity, cognitive technologies, and data analytics.

The 14th edition of AIM Congress is set to take place from April 7 to 9, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, under the dynamic theme: “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure.” This premier gathering will welcome over 25,000 prominent participants from 180 countries, creating a vibrant platform for industry leaders and innovators.

The "Future of Finance" portfolio, a key highlight of AIM Congress 2025, will focus on the theme “Adapting & Adopting: The Roadmap to the Digitalization of Finance.” This innovative platform aims to connect professionals across the financial sector, providing opportunities to share expertise and discuss best practices in financial innovation and regulation. Through collaboration, we strive to enhance participant skills and drive prosperity in an ever-evolving financial landscape, while exploring the transformative impact in areas such as crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending on democratising access to capital, as well as the role of neobanks in promoting financial inclusion through user-friendly digital platforms that challenge traditional banking models.

The agenda for the Future of Finance segment will include a range of activities such as exhibitions, panel discussions, keynote addresses, workshops, and bilateral meetings. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore sustainable finance solutions, delve into future trends in financial digitization, and examine the transformative role of technology in finance. This portfolio will gather finance experts, investors, government officials, and representatives from traditional financial institutions, including banks, insurance firms, and investment companies, along with cybersecurity, blockchain, IT, and AI professionals.

As institutions digitize their operations, they face new risks related to cybersecurity, data privacy, and regulatory compliance. Financial management plays a crucial role in addressing these risks by implementing robust controls and ensuring that digital initiatives comply with relevant laws and regulations. According to PwC's Global Risk Survey, 60% of CFOs see cybersecurity as a major risk for their organizations. This highlights the need for Finance teams to closely collaborate with IT in order to create robust cybersecurity frameworks that safeguard sensitive financial data and ensure the integrity of digital systems. As finance emerges as a driving force behind digital transformation, leveraging advanced technologies such as automation and data analytics becomes crucial for institutions.

In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, operational efficiency is crucial. Automating routine tasks such as accounts payable, receivable, and payroll can lead to substantial cost savings—potentially reducing operational costs by up to 40%. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based financial systems enables organisations to access real-time data, enhancing decision-making and minimising errors.

As sustainable finance continues to gain traction, with investments projected to reach $50 trillion by 2025, discussions at AIM Congress will focus on aligning innovative practices with real-world applications. The collaborative efforts initiated at this congress are expected to drive measurable outcomes, such as increased access to capital for underserved communities and enhanced regulatory frameworks that can safeguard against systemic risks. This commitment to fostering a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem underscores the vital role AIM Congress 2025 will play in shaping the future of finance globally.

With leading organizations and innovators as partners, AIM Congress 2025 aims to engage a diverse array of stakeholders, including investment firms, startups, and policymakers.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a startups competition, and showcases country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.