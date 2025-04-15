More than 200 educators, EdTech innovators, and STEAM leaders discussed ways to incorporate AI-powered and tech tools to drive better student and teaching outcomes

Dubai, UAE: Star International School, Mirdif, part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), successfully concluded TechFest 2025, a pioneering conference that showcased the future of learning and offered a deep dive into technology’s role in transforming education across disciplines.

Attracting over 200 educators, EdTech innovators, and STEAM leaders from across the UAE and beyond, as well guests from the ISP network globally, TechFest 2025 provided a dynamic platform to share best practices and explore collaborative opportunities in both English and Arabic. With the two separate language strands each session focused on insights and strategies that can further enhance student learning, well-being, and digital safety. Through expert-led workshops and panel discussions, the event highlighted real-world applications of technology and its seamless integration into teaching and learning.

Prominent dignitaries at the event included Ahmed Hindam, former Senior Inspector at KHDA and one of the founding members of DSIB (Dubai School Inspection Bureau), and Dr. Sajida Al-Bashir, Supervisor of Quality and Assessment at Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge.

Leading on the event, Clive Gibson, Assistant Principal and Head of Educational Technology at Star International School, Mirdif, said: “TechFest 2025 ignited vital discussions on leveraging AI to enhance education and create engaging learning outcomes for all. As an ISP LabSchool, we are proud to be at the forefront of educational innovation in the UAE and we believe TechFest 2025 has set the stage for transformative advancements in education.”

A key highlight of the event was a presentation on Flash Academy, an innovative platform supporting multilingual learners. Dan Groves, School Leader for Educational Technology at The British School of Malaga, Spain, part of the ISP Lab Schools network, shared compelling data demonstrating Flash Academy's impact on student performance and its role in accelerating their language acquisition.

The TechFest featured interactive workshops, engaging presentations, and hands-on demonstrations of smartboards, learning apps, virtual reality in education, and AI-powered tutoring systems.

Hussain Alhamo, Head of IT, ISP Middle East shared this about the event: "It is wonderful that Star International School, Mirdif has taken the lead on organizing an event like this focused on EdTech, and bringing together teachers and tech enthusiasts from around the UAE to explore how technology is transforming learning. At ISP we are focusing on EdTech and how to enhance EdTech implementation across our schools, fostering innovation, encouraging collaboration, and investing in tools that enhance digital learning experiences. As our regional LabSchool, Star International School, Mirdif, lead by the Principal, Neal Oates and the Head of Education Technology, Clive, the event showcased the innovative projects the school has been involved in, while also emphasizing the importance of integrating technology into both English and Arabic teaching and learning."

Rory Galvin, Director of Learning, ISP Middle East said: “TechFest 2025 ignited vital discussions on leveraging Edtech tools and AI to enhance and create engaging learning outcomes for all. As an ISP LabSchool, we are proud to be at the forefront of educational innovation in the UAE, championing innovation that not only supports academic outcomes but also cultivates the broader life competencies our students need: creativity, critical thinking, multilingualism, and adaptability. This aligns with both our ISP EdTech Strategy and Dubai's E33 vision- using digital innovation to drive equity for all learners, engage students meaningfully in their learning, and raise standards of excellence across our schools.”

As part of the ISP LabSchools initiative, 11 schools across their global network have been selected to become dynamic environments for experimentation and learning based on EdTech. Spanning the USA, Europe, Iberia, Mexico, Central America, South America, the Middle East, India, and Malaysia, the schools serve as testing grounds for new EdTech solutions focused on areas such as academic achievement, language acquisition and life skills, offering unique insights and perspectives on the integration of technology in education.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of 81 international schools across 22 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

ISP. Where confidence grows.

