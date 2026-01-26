Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced Standard Chartered Bank as a Strategic Partner for its fourth edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Standard Chartered’s participation as a Strategic Partner builds on its continued partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East across successive editions, reflecting the Bank’s long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable and transition finance in Bahrain and across the wider region.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East will be held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation” and is expected to convene more than 500 regional and international leaders, including ministers, regulators, financial institutions, corporates, investors, and global experts. The programme will explore how sustainability and climate action are reshaping national competitiveness and economic growth and opportunity as regional economies transition to a low-carbon future.

Standard Chartered’s continued engagement with the Forum reflects its global leadership in sustainable and transition finance, underpinned by a clear commitment to net zero financed emissions by 2050, the mobilisation of capital towards climate-aligned sectors, and a client-centric approach to supporting the transition to more resilient and inclusive economies. Sustainability is embedded at the core of the Bank’s strategy, guiding capital allocation, risk management, product development, and client advisory across its global footprint.

Across the Middle East and wider MENA region, Standard Chartered plays a leading advisory, structuring, and convening role in the growth of sustainable finance markets. The Bank works closely with governments, regulators, corporates, and financial institutions to develop sustainable finance frameworks, support regulatory alignment, and accelerate the adoption of green and transition finance instruments. This includes supporting local and regional banks in strengthening sustainable finance capabilities, designing frameworks and policies, and integrating environmental and social considerations into lending and investment decisions. In 2025, Standard Chartered supported a number of banking institutions in issuing their respective Sustainable Finance Frameworks. These prominent institutions include National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bahrain Islamic Bank (BIsB), and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK). These frameworks would play a vital role in supporting Bahrain’s environmental and social strategies that are focused on climate mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity, economic diversification, and bolstering a more resilient and inclusive economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Boutros Klink, CEO Standard Chartered Bahrain said, “sustainable and transition finance are central to how we support our clients and markets. We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Forum and to contribute to strengthening frameworks, mobilising capital, and accelerating the transition to a more resilient and low-carbon economy across Bahrain and the wider region.”

Representing Standard Chartered Bank at the Forum, Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance, Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, will speak on high-level financing panel looking at “Unlocking Climate Finance – Innovative Pathways for Transition and Resilience”. The session will focus on mobilising catalytic capital, advancing transition and adaptation finance, and scaling innovative financial instruments to support decarbonisation, resilience, and sustainable growth across the GCC and MENA.

Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Founder of Sustainability Forum Middle East, added, “Standard Chartered has been a consistent and highly valued partner to Sustainability Forum Middle East. Its leadership in sustainable and transition finance, combined with its hands-on role in supporting market development and institutional capability-building, makes it a natural Strategic Partner as the Forum continues to evolve from dialogue to delivery.”

Discussions at the fourth edition will span national vision and policy alignment, sustainable and transition finance, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, climate policy and regulation, carbon and biodiversity markets, AI and emerging technologies, venture and climate innovation, and capacity-building for implementation.

The Forum will also feature a strengthened, delivery-focused workshop programme designed to move participants beyond dialogue and into implementation. Led by KPMG, United Nations Development Programme, and Anthesis Group, the workshops will equip policymakers, financial institutions, and corporates with practical tools to translate climate ambition into action. Sessions will address how organisations can build credible net-zero strategies and responsible sourcing frameworks, navigate the evolving landscape of carbon markets and Article 6 mechanisms, and strengthen the link between sustainability performance, reputation, and long-term value creation. Together, the programme is designed to deliver applied insights, real-world case studies, and implementation frameworks that participants can deploy immediately across organisations and markets.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners: Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, and Gulf International Bank (GIB); Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain(Alba), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain), and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH Financial Group , and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please visit: sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com / +973 17 749759.

For media enquiries, please contact:

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com