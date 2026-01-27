United Arab Emirates- Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), the leading multidisciplinary research university and a cornerstone of Franco-Emirati academic cooperation, will welcome prospective students, families and lifelong learners to its 2026 Open Day on January 29th from 9am to 7pm at its campus on Al Reem Island. Taking part in the Open Day is a unique opportunity to join the elite of one of the world’s top-ranked universities.

Designed as a gateway to university life, the Open Day offers visitors a comprehensive introduction to SUAD’s undergraduate, postgraduate, and Continuing Education Centre (CEC) programmes, across Arts and Humanities, Law, Economics and Business, and Data, Science and Engineering. Activities throughout the day are aimed at encouraging meaningful engagement, with programme discovery and academic interaction tailored to different academic stages and aspirations.

In addition, SUAD recently introduced its new Bachelor in Humanities Applied to Public and Cultural Affairs (HAPAC), an interdisciplinary programme designed to train global thinkers and future leaders in communication, culture and public affairs. The programme bridges humanities, digital humanities, communication and political sciences, equipping students with the analytical, cultural and digital skills required to engage with today’s complex global environments. Visitors to the Open Day will have the opportunity to explore this new programme alongside SUAD’s wider academic offering.

Degrees offered at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité, accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), and delivered through an academic model rooted in the Sorbonne tradition, combining research, critical inquiry and interdisciplinary approaches.

Camille Assouline, Head of Communications, Recruitment, Marketing and Public Affairs Division at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented on the event: “We are delighted to welcome prospective students and their families to our Open Day; offering them the opportunity to experience Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s 93,000-square-metre campus, world-class facilities and vibrant community. Through masterclasses, workshops and interactive activities, students can engage directly with faculty, gain insight into our internationally recognised programmes and make informed decisions about their future studies and career pathways. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of scholars and leaders and sharing our commitment to academic excellence.”

SUAD’s Open Day will open its doors to the public, families, school groups, professionals, and representatives from government and the private sector, inviting them to experience the energy of campus life. Visitors will be immersed in a vibrant programme featuring academic faculty and information stands, student-led welcome teams, interactive workshops, French taster sessions, sports activities and sustainability initiatives across the campus.

Attendees will have the chance to explore undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, learn about excellence scholarships and merit-based awards, discover student exchange opportunities with partner universities, and meet admissions and scholarship teams.

Guided visits will allow guests to tour the campus environment, including student accommodation, dining spaces, and sports facilities. While morning hours will focus on schools and families, the afternoon and evening will welcome professionals and the wider community, creating a full day dedicated to connecting with students, academics, and staff and exploring study opportunities at SUAD.

Early applicants attending the Open Day will have the opportunity to secure their place for the upcoming academic year, benefit from a 10% Early Bird Discount, and be considered for merit-based scholarships of up to 100%, subject to terms and conditions.

As Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi approaches its twentieth anniversary, the 2026 Open Day reaffirms the university’s commitment to excellence in education, impactful research and meaningful cultural exchange, reinforcing its role as a hub for global knowledge in the UAE.

Registration for the Open Day is now open via: https://www.sorbonne.ae/events/suad-open-day

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Established in 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is the first French university in the UAE and a branch campus of Sorbonne University in Paris, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). Bringing over 768 years of academic excellence from Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité, SUAD offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Arts and Humanities, Law, Economics, Business, and Data, Science and Engineering, along with on-demand PhDs. All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and accredited by France’s MESR and the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). Supported with the Gulf’s largest French-language academic library and the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi for Innovation and Research Institute (SAFIR), SUAD promotes research and innovation across seven centres in fields like AI, Humanities, and Marine Science, with access to 17,000 researchers and industry research partners. Home to a vibrant cultural hub and committed to the UN SDGs, SUAD was named the 1st Humanities Education University by Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019 and has over 3,000 graduates from 90+ nationalities. SUAD ranks 2nd in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in the Shanghai Rankings 2025, Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th, and Sorbonne Université is 6th globally in Mathematics.

For more information: www.sorbonne.ae