Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has partnered with the Middle East Fertility Society (MEFS) to host the 31st Annual Scientific Meeting for the first time in Qatar. The scientific meeting will be held from 21 to 23 November 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Doha.

The landmark event will bring together over 1,200 attendees, showcasing advancements in fertility care specifically relevant to the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) region and the Arab World. MEFS 2024 offers a unique platform for physicians, urologists, embryologists, nurses, genetic counselors, and researchers across the GCC and the Arab World to collaborate and enhance the fertility care ecosystem.

Dr. Johnny Awwad, MEFS 2024 Congress Chairman and Chair of Women’s Services at Sidra Medicine, expressed his pleasure in welcoming esteemed professionals from across the Middle East, including Prof. Fadi Mirza, Chair of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health, Dubai Health; Dr. Braulio Peramo Moya, Medical Director and General Manager, Al Ain Fertility Center; and Dr. Muhieddine Seoud Consultant and Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi. These distinguished experts will be key speakers or session chairs, discussing the latest breakthroughs in reproductive health.

Reflecting on the significance of MEFS 2024, Dr. Awwad, said: “Our partnership with MEFS marks a significant step forward for advancements in fertility care. And as a strategic partner of the 31st Annual meeting, Sidra Medicine is proud to bring MEFS 2024 to Doha. We are also positioning the country’s important role in bringing the world’s top medical practitioners and clinical research experts, pioneers and thought leaders together. This collaborative effort will open up new pathways to innovation in reproductive health that will benefit both women and men across the Middle East and worldwide.”

Register and learn more about MEFS 2024 here.

