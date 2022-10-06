Dubai: The Society for Human Resource Management in Middle East & North Africa (SHRM MENA) concluded the most successful edition for its Annual Conference and Expo. The event took place at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai and saw attendance of over 1400 people who learned from the leading minds in HR and business and were empowered to cause the effect to create a better workplace for a better world.

The SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2022 helped bolster a chain reaction of positive effects - for individuals, companies, communities and cultures. It brought together top HR experts, futurists, innovators, thought leaders from HR and Tech functions under one roof to discuss a rich agenda with over 30 sessions and panels.

More than 60 speakers shared their thoughts about the best methods to address the most pressing issues in the workplace. They also discussed how employees can level up their skills in this ever-changing world and accelerate their professional development which will reflect on their organizations at large.

Among those speakers were Betty Thompson, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton & Board Chair Designate, SHRM, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Leadership Coach and Author, Jack J. Phillips, Ph.D, Chairman, ROI Institute, Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D, CEO, ROI Institute, Simon Alexander Ong, Author, Jim Link, CHRO, SHRM; Sherlaender (Lani) Phillips, Vice President US Channel Sales, Microsoft, Marjorie Morrison, CEO & Co-Founder of Psych Hub, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, President & CEO, SHRM, Ahmad Al Ghamdi, Group CHRO, stc, Abdulrahman Mohammed Alsheail, Director General - HR, The Institute of Public Administration (IPA) - Saudi Arabia, Pavan Bhatia, Founder, GenWE Inc., Guillermo Corea, Managing Director, SHRMLabs, among others.

Ms. Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM MENA, India, & APAC, said: “We are delighted with the result of SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2022. The theme of the conference for this year was ‘Cause the Effect’, and we are confident that it has left an impact through enabling the share of knowledge, expertise, tools and support to individuals, communities and organizations. We will continue our efforts to see the necessary change we desire in the world of work and in our own work, thus affecting our future positively.”

The conference hosted more than 1400 HR and over 80 CXOs. During the two-day agenda, unique learning opportunities of intense and thought-provoking sessions were held and touched on discussions and educational sessions, and more.

About SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the world’s largest HR professional society, representing 3,02 000 members in more than 165 countries. For nearly seven decades, the Society has been the leading provider of resources serving the needs of HR professionals and advancing the practice of human resource management. SHRM has more than 575 affiliated chapters within the United States and subsidiary offices in India and United Arab Emirates. - See more at: https://www.shrm.org/. SHRM Middle East & North Africa support its members and partners throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa region via certification and professional development programs, conferences and in-house courses to both private and public-sector clients. SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces.