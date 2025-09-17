Dubai, UAE – The SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2025 officially opened at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, bringing together senior government officials, global business leaders, and HR professionals from across the region and beyond. Under the theme 'Shape the Future of Work!', the two-day event focuses on redefining HR and business leadership amid rapid digital transformation. The annual event this year is under the patronage of FAHR (Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) - UAE).

The day began with an inaugural address by H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & the Future, followed by a special address from H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al-Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and H.E. Faisal Saeed Binbuti Al Mheiri, Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Key highlights of the day included high-level discussions and panels such as the 'Leaders' Perspectives Power Panel,' insightful sessions on AI-driven workforce strategies, and a keynote by Randi Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Zuckerberg Media and HUG, on reimagining leadership in the age of AI, creativity, and human potential.

With over 1,000 participants, Day 1 of the conference provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas to shape resilient, future-ready organizations.

H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & the Future, said: "The SHRM MENA Annual Conference serves as a vital platform to explore the future of work. By fostering collaboration between government, business, and thought leaders, we are shaping innovative strategies that will empower people and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM APAC & MENA, added: "We are proud to bring together such a diverse group of leaders and experts to the UAE. This conference underscores

SHRM’s commitment to advancing the HR profession and providing insights that will support organizations across the region in building resilient, future-ready workplaces."

About SHRM MENA:

SHRM MENA is the regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR membership organization with over 340,000 members across 183 countries. SHRM empowers HR professionals and business leaders with the tools, resources, and global network required to create better workplaces and foster organizational transformation.

