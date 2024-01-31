Sharjah: The 8th edition of Xposure International Photography Festival will take place from February 28 to March 5, 2024, announced the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The region's largest festival of its kind that annually brings together both champions and admirers of the visual arts across mediums of photography and film will be hosting its biggest iteration yet in Expo Centre Sharjah.

A vibrant hub of leading photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, and visitors, the 7-day festival will feature award-winning exhibitions, insightful debates and inspiring dialogues, film screenings, a trade exhibition, book signings, and interactive activities for professionals, amateurs and hobbyists alike. Xposure focuses on developing photography skills through specialised workshops and portfolio reviews, and organises one of the most prestigious awards to honour leading industry talents.

Xposure 2024 to be an even bigger celebration of photography, films and more

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said: "The Xposure International Photography Festival continues on its mission to boost Sharjah’s and the UAE’s global reputation for being a frontrunning incubator of talent and excellence in varied disciplines of visual arts. The festival also reinforces our emirate’s reputation as a top destination for global talent and a leading platform of cultural and artistic exchange”.

“Xposure will offer visitors a window into unique artistic perspectives, cultures, circumstances and opinions that have shaped the distinct narratives of world renowned image makers who will be joining us this year. The festival's agenda reflects our strategic approach to inspire people, make them better observers of our world and its realities, and enrich their cultural and educational experiences. By bringing emerging talents together with global professionals on one platform, we seek to strengthen the future of visual storytelling through the exchange of ideas, perspectives and innovation," he stressed.

The organisers are gearing up to announce big industry names, award-winning exhibitions and other attractions that will come together to make Xposure 2024 the biggest edition yet.

25,000 entries from 190 countries for Xposure 2024

The Xposure International Photography Festival, boasting an impressive prize pool of $60,000 dollars, has witnessed exceptional participation this year, receiving over 25,000 entries from 190 countries including China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia,Germany, Italy, Brazil, Egypt, USA, United Kingdom, and more across its 13 categories. Highest submissions were received by the 'Street Photography' category with 4,868 entries, followed by 'Portraiture' with 4,847. The 'Nature & Landscape' category attracted 4,583 entries, while the 'Mobile Photography' category received 2,444 applications.

The 'Drone Photography' category received 2,663 submissions, while 'Architectural Photography' had 2,233. The 'Photojournalism' category drew 1,835 entries, and 'Night Photography' received 1,267 entries. The newly introduced 'See Sharjah' category, which includes subcategories such as Cultural Heritage, Urban Landscapes, People and Daily Life, and Nature, received 660 submissions.

Film Awards

Xposure also features film awards in four sub-categories, including ‘Short Film', 'Best Documentary', 'Best Cinematic Arts', and 'Best Animated and Moving Image'. These categories have collectively received 567 entries from around the world this year.

The overall winner is awarded $6,000 dollars. Each first-place winner in the individual categories receives a $3,000 dollar prize, while second-place winners in each of the 15 categories receive $1,500 dollars.

Junior Photography Awards

The Xposure Awards will have a special category named 'Junior Photography' dedicated for young photographers under the age of 18. This year, the category has attracted 192 entries. Targeting young talents in the UAE, the initiative provides an emerging generation of visual storytellers with access to a leading industry platform, where they can both learn and showcase their work.

Independent & Freelance Photojournalist Award

The festival also honours photo journalists with an Independent & Freelance Photojournalist Award - and a prize-pool of over $15,000 dollars is to be contested through three categories. This coveted award has received 255 submissions from over 61 countries. The award is further divided into the categories of ‘Spot News’, ‘Environment’ and ‘Solutions’. The award is designed to acknowledge the grit and passion of photographers who defy danger and precarious situations to showcase the truth to the world, build public awareness and bring issues of global importance to the limelight.

To know more about the festival’s leading guests, panel discussions, exhibitions, workshops, and other events, visit https://xposure.net/ to register.

About the "Xposure" International Photography Festival:

The "Xposure" International Photography Festival is one of the most prominent international festivals specialising in celebrating and showcasing the best creative works in the fields of photography and film. It provides a comprehensive platform for learning, offering workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitions that annually attract photographers, filmmakers, and enthusiasts from around the world. The festival is a destination for professionals in the imaging industry and artists, offering opportunities for networking, professional growth, and keeping up with the latest trends and technologies in the visual arts.

This year, the festival continues its journey after its previous edition witnessed the attendance and participation of 20,000 visitors. It hosted 110 top photographers, imaging industry experts, and thought leaders, presenting 41 inspiring lectures, 53 workshops, 37 panel discussions and talks, and live demonstrative shows. It revealed the latest innovations from 41 specialised photography and image processing brands participating in the trade exhibition during the festival.