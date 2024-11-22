Sharjah: After revving up excitement with its debut, the Sharjah Classic Car Festival is back in the driver’s seat. With its second edition, the festival will cruise into a five-day extravaganza from February 13 to 17, offering the ultimate pit stop for vintage car enthusiasts. The five-day event features an impressive collection of rare automobiles and a packed agenda of activities to strengthen cohesion within a community driven by passion and preservation.

Organised by the Sharjah Old Car Club (SOCC), the festival combines entertainment and education, taking visitors through the history of some of the world’s most iconic automobiles. Through curated pavilions and engaging activities, it aims to inspire a new generation of car enthusiasts while deepening their understanding of automotive heritage.

Rare car auction and engaging activities

Collectors from the UAE and beyond will have a unique opportunity to network, share expertise, and participate in workshops dedicated to restoration and preservation techniques. Visitors can also anticipate a rare car auction, offering the chance to acquire unique automobiles, which is one of the festival's many highlights.

To ensure an inclusive experience, the festival offers entertainment zones, food and beverage stalls, shopping areas, and relaxation spaces, all designed to create a memorable event for families and enthusiasts alike.

Investment in culture and tourism

Commenting on the second edition, Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Chairman of SOCC: “The second edition of the Sharjah Classic Car Festival embodies the UAE’s forward-thinking vision of leveraging its rich heritage as a catalyst for sustainable development. Following the remarkable success of the inaugural edition, the event will bolster Sharjah’s status as a hub of culture and heritage, attracting vintage car enthusiasts from across the globe. The festival’s growing popularity is a testament to Sharjah’s unwavering commitment to cultural tourism, transforming heritage into a dynamic driver of economic growth.”

He added: “The festival serves as a prime example of the creative economy in action. It creates new opportunities for entrepreneurship and encourages innovation in a thriving sector. Vintage cars are more than nostalgic artefacts; they are enduring legacies fueling economic progress. By transforming a passion for classic cars into a vibrant creative industry, Sharjah demonstrates that investing in heritage is preserving the past and actively building a sustainable future.”