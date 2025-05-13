Teams from 9 countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar, KSA, Bahrain, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, to represent the ME&CA region at the prestigious global technology competition in Shenzhen

Middle East: Following the successful conclusion of the 2024-2025 Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) ICT Competition regional finals held in Riyadh last December, 16 winning teams from 9 countries across the region are now preparing to showcase their talents at the Huawei ICT Competition Global Final, scheduled to take place in May 2025 in Shenzhen, China.

The teams, comprising students who excelled in Network, Cloud, and Computing tracks during the regional finals, will compete against international counterparts for prestigious global recognition and awards. The global competition will see top-performing teams receiving awards, medals, trophies, Huawei products and e-certificates.

Phillip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said, "The Huawei ICT Competition has remained a pivotal milestone in the region's ICT talent development efforts. The Middle East and Central Asia region has established a proud tradition of excellence at the global finals. Year after year, our regional teams demonstrate outstanding capabilities on the world stage, and we are hopeful this new cohort of talented students continues that legacy. These young innovators embody the technical expertise and creative thinking that will drive digital transformation in their respective nations."

The ME&CA delegation includes grand prize winners from the regional finals: the Jordan team in the Network track and two teams from Lebanon for the Cloud and Computing tracks. First-prize winners from Kazakhstan (Network and Computing tracks) and Iraq (Cloud track) will also participate in the global competition. Additionally, a distinguished instructor from Iraq will join the delegation, reflecting Huawei's commitment to recognizing the pivotal role educators play in developing the next generation of ICT professionals.

The teams will also compete for various special recognition awards:

Green Development Award: Recognizes contestants' ability to drive environmental protection and social sustainability through technology, applications, and expertise. This award aligns with Huawei's commitment to environmentally friendly and low-carbon progress in the industry.

TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Award: Honors participants who develop innovative technology and applications that bridge the digital divide in education, environment, health, and development, supporting Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative committed to building an inclusive and sustainable digital world for all.

Women in Tech Award: Recognizes and encourages outstanding women participating in the competition, aiming to inspire more women to join technology innovation and contribute to building a more inclusive and diverse society.

As part of the ongoing commitment to digital talent development in the Middle East and Central Asia, Huawei is preparing to launch its "T.H.E. GOLD Talent" program in the region in 2025. This initiative aims to deepen the cultivation of AI talent through advanced courses focused on solving complex industrial scenarios, further enhancing the skills of promising ICT professionals in ME&CA countries.

The Huawei ICT Competition, now in its ninth year globally, has established itself as a premier platform for nurturing digital talent. The 2024-2025 ME&CA regional competition witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 31,000 student registrations from 640 universities and colleges across 19 countries, underlining its significance in the regional technology education landscape.

