Dubai, UAE – NordStella, a community-driven powerhouse in event management and content-driven experiences, is set to host the MENA Effie Thought Leadership Program (TLP) on 14 May 2025 at the Conference Center, Dubai Knowledge Park, bringing together over 150 senior professionals from the region’s marketing, media, and advertising ecosystem for an afternoon of insights, analysis, and networking under the theme “Rethinking Media Effectiveness: Traditional, Digital, and Beyond."

As media channels diversify and consumer attention becomes increasingly fragmented, the ability to strike the right media mix has never been more critical. The MENA Effie TLP aims to explore the complex dynamics between traditional channels—TV, radio, and OOH—and digital platforms, including social media, YouTube, podcasts, and streaming, offering attendees a data-driven view into what truly drives brand visibility and conversions across the marketing funnel.

The Dubai edition will feature expert speakers from Publicis Groupe, Snap, Anghami, Talabat, OSN, Rotana, Porsche, Warner Bros, Al Futtaim Automotive and many more. The curated agenda includes discussions on rethinking ROI in a new era of media measurement, the return of traditional media as a less cluttered space, and the power of emerging media formats. The day will conclude with a private screening of The Pursuit of Happyness, blending thought leadership with informal networking. Whether aligned with traditional, digital, or emerging platforms, attendees will gain strategic insights to shape effective media choices and navigate the region's rapidly evolving marketing ecosystem.

“The MENA region continues to evolve as one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse media landscapes. The MENA Effie Thought Leadership Program is our commitment to creating a platform where industry voices can come together to decode what effectiveness means in 2025 and beyond,” said Sahar Rafique, Managing Director at NordStella. “Our goal is to equip regional leaders with both perspective and practical tools to elevate their media strategies across channels.”

With MENA media investments projected to reach $1.1 billion in 2025, the need to evaluate media impact through a regional lens has never been more urgent. The event offers marketers a rare opportunity to engage with actionable insights tailored to the region’s fast-changing consumer behaviour and digital infrastructure.

The MENA Effie Thought Leadership Program is proudly supported by leading industry partners, including Snap, Kantar, Sherpa Communications, MKV Digital and many more.

To reserve a seat and for more information, visit: https://menaeffie.com/tlp-dubai

About NordStella:

NordStella, part of Akama Holding, builds on its cutting-edge publishing experience to create and stage impactful events. For more than 10 years, we have been involved in creating high-profile and successful conferences, seminars, awards, and festivals