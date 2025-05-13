Muscat – As the 2025 editions of the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show (OPES) and Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) enter their final days at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators are urging the public not to miss this landmark gathering of energy and sustainability experts.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman, OPES and OSW—organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company)—have united the Sultanate’s energy and sustainability sectors to spotlight breakthrough innovations, foster critical dialogue, and forge transformative cross-sector collaborations.

With activities continuing through 14 May, visitors still have time to explore the expansive exhibitions, a dynamic program of high-level conferences, technical workshops, live demonstrations, and C-suite discussions..

At OPES 2025, themed ‘Navigating the Energy Transition through Innovation in Oil and Gas’, more than 300 exhibiting companies from over 26 countries are showcasing cutting-edge technologies and strategies shaping the future of oil, gas, and energy transition. Over 1,500 delegates and 300 expert speakers are offering insights into advanced recovery techniques, digital transformation, carbon capture, and the role of LNG in a decarbonized world.

Day 1 saw the SPE Conference, led by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, deliver a powerful start with discussions on decarbonization and innovation. Meanwhile, free-to-attend OPES Talks sessions—featuring global CEOs and energy pioneers—are providing vital insights into renewables integration and operational digitalization, continuing through the final day. The exclusive OPES C-Level Roundtable, held under Chatham House rules and facilitated by Ernst & Young, has also drawn C-Suite Executives and senior government officials to shape the future of global energy collaboration.

Across the hall, Oman Sustainability Week 2025, themed ‘Sustainable Growth – Balancing Progress and Preservation’, continues to shine a spotlight on the critical issues of climate action, green finance, and eco-mobility. Featuring 120+ exhibitors from 10 countries, 200 speakers, and 300+ delegates, OSW remains a must-attend event for professionals and all changemakers from students to government.

The International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC) concluded its main sessions with forward-looking discussions on sustainable innovation and economic diversification post-COP29. The OSW C-Level Roundtable, with senior leaders convened to discuss green finance and the energy transition, cementing OSW’s role in driving sustainability leadership. However, there’s still much to experience:

The OSW Future Mobility Platform, showcasing next-generation electric vehicles and live OSW Test Drives by VOLVO, remains open through 14 May.

OSW Talks, offering free-to-attend CPD-accredited sessions on emerging sustainability trends, also continue to provide valuable learning opportunities.

Wrapping up OSW 2025, on 15 May the OSW Site Visits will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Oman’s leading sustainability projects—giving participants a rare glimpse into the country’s efforts to build a resilient, eco-friendly future.

With a packed schedule of interactive sessions, thought leadership discussions, and hands-on demonstrations, the final days of OPES and OSW promise invaluable insights and networking opportunities for anyone passionate about the future of energy and sustainability.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of these pivotal events. Join us at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre through 14 May and witness firsthand the innovations and ideas driving Oman’s sustainability and energy industries.

