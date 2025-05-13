The commercial vehicle sector in the GCC is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% until 2028

Electrification, green mobility and digitalisation are key topics on the agenda as the sector prepares for its next phase of growth

Dubai, UAE: Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the organiser of Automechanika Dubai, has officially launched the first Automechanika Dubai Network event for 2025. This bi-annual focused industry forum is designed to promote insight, collaboration, and transformation within the region's automotive aftermarket.

The first edition for 2025, powered by Bridgestone, took place at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, with the theme “Commercial Vehicles—Trends & Transformation".

Automechanika Dubai, the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, continues to develop as a year-round platform focused on fostering strategic discussions within the sector. The annual Automechanika Dubai Network event gathered thought leaders and industry stakeholders to explore the latest innovations in fleet management, sustainability, and vehicle electrification.

Sunny Manjani, Principal Consultant for Growth Advisory at Frost & Sullivan, was the first speaker to address the audience. He presented a market outlook for commercial vehicles, highlighting opportunities in emerging markets such as India, ASEAN, and Latin America. Additionally, he discussed regional trends in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the effects of declining oil prices, innovative strategies implemented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and tourism growth in Saudi Arabia.

“According to Frost & Sullivan’s Top 5 Predictions for 2025, counter tariffs from various countries have made global trade and logistics unpredictable, impacting freight movement and vehicle demand. Meanwhile, growth in commercial vehicles is expected in India, ASEAN, and Latin America, while EV targets face setbacks in North America and Europe. Under current conditions, internal combustion engines are evolving into cleaner, fuel-agnostic solutions, and OEMs are exploring M&A opportunities to integrate advanced software and AI," Manjani said.

In a keynote on smart trucking, Wahaj Malik, Vehicle Sales Director, UD Trucks Middle East, discussed how digitalisation and telematics are revolutionising fleet operations. He highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making, real-time vehicle monitoring, and predictive maintenance strategies that improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

“Logistics is the lifeblood of society. We believe that people depend on logistics, and logistics depend on people,” Malik said. “The inefficiency is the biggest challenge of our sector — the safety aspect for road users, the public, congestion, and the environmental issues it brings. However, it is moving towards digitalisation and becoming smarter.”

Hans Wising, Sales Director at Scania Middle East, addressed the topic of green mobility, sharing insights on the decarbonisation of transport. Additionally, Berk Berksoy, Fleet Solutions, OE & Retread Manager at Bridgestone Middle East Africa, presented the company's Fleet Care programme. This programme offers customised solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance safety, and optimise performance.

The event concluded with a panel discussion titled “Driving the Future: End-User Perspectives on Fleet Electrification and Sustainable Mobility." This discussion focused on the practical aspects of transforming fleets from the ground up, highlighting insights from various sectors, including logistics, public transport, and last-mile service providers.

Panellists included Dr. Raj Kishore Kamalanathsharma, Advisory Consultant; Zain Peracha, Head of New Ventures at Emirates Transport; Dr. Raman Kumar, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Logistics; Vishal Pandey, Director at Glasgow Research & Consulting; and Bassem Hassan, General Manager at Orient Motors Group.

The iteration of Automechanika Dubai Network serves as a precursor to further discussions scheduled for Automechanika Dubai 2025, which will take place from 9 – 11 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Tommy Le, Show Manager of Automechanika Dubai at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "Automechanika Dubai Network provides a platform for meaningful and focused dialogue. Commercial vehicles are a crucial segment facing significant technological changes, and this event gave the industry a chance to align on opportunities and pain points ahead of the December show. We take pride in supporting the automotive aftermarket sector through ongoing year-round engagement."

The 22nd edition of Automechanika Dubai will again highlight Innovation4Mobility, which serves as the central hub for innovative technologies, futuristic concepts, and visionary ideas in mobility. Also returning is the Automechanika Academy, a premier knowledge-sharing platform providing strategic insights into emerging trends, technologies, and service models transforming the automotive aftermarket.

Further key features include the Lubricants & Base Oils Conference, Modern Workshop, Future Fleets: Telematics & Automotive Logistics Conference AfriConnections, the interactive PitStop Challenge, and the prestigious Automechanika Dubai Awards recognising excellence across the industry.

In 2025, the exhibition will introduce "Region Focus: Made in GCC," a dedicated showcase highlighting the growing presence of automotive manufacturing and industrial innovation in the region. The new Commercial Vehicles feature will highlight the specific needs of the mining, construction, and agriculture sectors. Additionally, there will be a special Road Safety Day to emphasise essential safety initiatives.

The latest Automechanika Dubai news stories are available on the ‘Press Releases’ page.

About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the wider Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 9-11 December 2025. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the Middle East, Africa, Indian Subcontinent, Asia and key CIS countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were around € 780* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2024

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.automechanikadubai.com