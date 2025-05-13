The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of La-Roche Posay, one of the leading science-backed skincare brands in the world

The second day of the event launched the Medfluencer Academy, helping doctors build their online presence

Dubai, UAE – Over 1,000 dermatologists and healthcare professionals from across the Middle East attended across both virtual platforms as well as physically, in Abu Dhabi for the sixth edition of the L’Oréal Derma Event, a major regional forum for scientific exchange in dermatology – the largest attendance rate till date for this event. The event was endorsed by leading medical associations — including the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS), Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (SSDDS), MEIDAM and SAAM— and brought together key UAE healthcare entities such as the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and SAFA for high-level discussions on dermatological innovation.

Recognized for its focus on advancing dermatological science and professional development, the event spotlighted new research, product advancements, and the clinical best practices that aim to shape the future of skin health.

Sanaa Bougazzoul, General Manager, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty Middle East, said: “L’Oréal Derma has always been a platform that fosters scientific dialogue, shares dermatological innovations, and advances skin health in the region. This year, we are proud to not only have continued that mission but to have also launched the Medfluencer Academy — a first-of-its-kind initiative that empowers doctors to bridge science with digital engagement and public education.”

This year’s edition also acknowledged a key industry milestone: five decades of dermatological research and clinical collaboration by La Roche-Posay. The anniversary served as a moment to reflect on how science-led skincare has evolved alongside medical practice. In line with a broader shift toward environmental accountability, the event was also certified as a Green Event, aligning with ongoing efforts across the healthcare sector to reduce environmental impact.

In recognition of the high-quality educational content, all of the healthcare professionals who attended were also eligible to earn 24 CME (Continuing Medical Education) points, further underlining the event’s role in advancing medical knowledge and professional development in the region.

The day featured keynote sessions from globally recognized dermatologists such as Dr. Simon Danby, Prof. Jerry Tan, and Dr. Mukta Sachdev, addressing critical topics including optimal emollient therapies, acne treatment adherence, pigmentation challenges, and post-procedural skin recovery. With a strong focus on evidence-based approaches, the event also explored the integration of dermo cosmetics into clinical practice and the impact of mental health on dermatological care.

Breaking new ground on 11th May, the Medfluencer Academy hosted 200+ healthcare professionals in a hybrid format that blended expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and dynamic breakout sessions. Designed to empower doctors to build and scale their online presence, the academy focused on storytelling, content creation, and audience engagement through social media.

In collaboration with digital leaders from Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, and creative experts from VML, the Academy featured tailored sessions on shooting compelling videos, editing for mobile-first platforms, and understanding the nuances of social media algorithms. These contributors offered direct, practical insights — not as formal partners, but as trainers and speakers focused on enabling the next generation of medical influencers.

The region’s first-ever Medfluencer Academy, unfolded through a mix of panel discussions, interactive workshops, and the social media training led by VML agency and platform partners like Meta and TikTok. From decoding algorithm trends to producing influencer-worthy video content, the Academy empowered over 200 participating doctors with the tools to effectively share medical knowledge online.

Dr. Khaled Nuaimi, President of the Medical Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM), commented: “As medical professionals, we must evolve with the way knowledge is shared to continue advancing dermatological science, as well as to foster collaboration amongst healthcare professionals. It is through gatherings like these that we strengthen the regional medical community and drive progress in clinical education and patient care.”

Dr. Aiman Al Naeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS), added: “The Emirates Dermatology Society is pleased to support the L’Oréal Derma platform, which continues to unite experts across the region. This year’s event reflected a forward-thinking approach, combining clinical excellence with digital literacy to shape the future of dermatological care.”

The dual-event format reflects L’Oréal’s commitment to both scientific innovation and digital transformation, reinforcing its leadership in dermatological beauty and its evolving role in shaping healthcare communication in the digital age.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set-up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 54 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2011 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of 31 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics.

In 2024, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 15th time in a row. It has also been recognized in 2023 as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the eighth year in a row. UNIVERSUM has also ranked the Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide, and number one in the UAE while ranked it second in KSA in the FMCG category.

