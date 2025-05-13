Next-generation modular solution leverages Generative AI, AI agents and computer vision to modernize policing and enhance public safety

Dubai, UAE – Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, has announced its participation at the World Police Summit 2025, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As part of the event, Presight officially launched the Presight AI-Policing Suite - a home-grown, modular solution designed to transform public safety and law enforcement operations using the power of Generative AI and advanced analytics.

With rising digital crime, urban congestion, and demand for accountability, law enforcement agencies around the world face mounting complexity. The Presight AI-Policing Suite is engineered to meet these challenges head-on. By integrating automated investigation processes, evidence analysis, advanced search functions, intelligent profiling, geospatial and relationship analysis, and proactive identification of criminal suspects, it empowers officers to make faster, more accurate decisions at every stage of an investigation.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “At Presight, we believe applied intelligence is the key to creating safer communities. The Presight AI-Policing Suite empowers law enforcement agencies with the insights and tools needed to act faster, more precisely, and more proactively across every aspect of policing - from crime prevention to investigation and response. With modularity, scalability, and built-in multilingual support, this is a future-ready solution purpose-built for the demands of modern policing.”

Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the solution delivers real-time detection, monitoring, and incident management capabilities tailored for traffic control and public safety. It turns multi-source IoT and real time data streams into actionable insights by automatically detecting, classifying, and analyzing events at scale, utilizing behavioral pattern analysis and sophisticated algorithms to ensure unmatched accuracy and reliability.

The suite integrates 5 modules into a unified, intelligent ecosystem:

Law Enforcement Platform - a unified, AI-powered crime investigation platform

Detective Assistant - a transformative technology designed to function as an intelligent digital detective

Digital Forensic Platform - accelerates digital forensic investigation process

Traffic Control - enables real-time violation & incident detection

IoT Intelligence - provides real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and situational awareness across urban and public place environments

Complementing Presight’s AI-Policing Suite, Presight will also feature the Presight LifeSaver Emergency Response Platform, which enhances preparedness and inter-agency coordination during crises.

Visitors to the World Police Summit can experience the AI-Policing Suite firsthand at Presight’s interactive exhibit, where company executives will also participate in live demos, media interviews, and expert panels on the future of AI in law enforcement.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact Presight@edelman.com or media@presight.ai