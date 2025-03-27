Sharjah: The Sharjah Ramadan Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), continues its vibrant commercial and entertainment activities, bringing festive cheer throughout Eid Al Fitr celebrations in its 35th edition which will run until March 31.

Since its launch on February 22, this year’s edition has drawn a large turnout of visitors and shoppers, with major promotional deals, experiencing significant momentum as families in Sharjah seek to take advantage of the exclusive discounts and offers presented by participating shopping centres and retail outlets.

As part of its strategic efforts to boost retail activity, the festival has successfully held a series of raffle draws, with the latest one conducted for the third time at Expo Centre Sharjah as part of the "Ramadan Nights" exhibition. Several shoppers won gold bars and shopping vouchers, further enhancing visitors’ engagement with the festival’s various accompanying activities and events.

Special draws were also held at Al Dhaid Mall, attracting significant number of shoppers, with more raffles scheduled across major shopping centers and retail stores in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his remarks, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, noted that Sharjah’s shopping centers and retail stores are witnessing an increasing consumer activity as visitors gear up for Eid Al-Fitr.

Families are eager to purchase Eid essentials, from apparel and gifts to perfumes and household items, taking advantage of major discounts of up to 75 percent on leading international brands.

He added that retailers are offering an extensive selection of products catering to various consumer preferences and budgets, and this helps revitalize Sharjah’s retail sector and commercial activity.

Bouzanjal emphasised that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival stands out for its compelling shopping promotions and discounts, complemented by a diverse array of heritage-themed activities that not only enrich the vibrant ambiance of the holy month and enhance the festive spirit of Eid but also promote community engagement and social cohesion.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival is one of the most prominent economic and social events held annually in the emirate. It plays a key role in stimulating the retail sector, supporting entrepreneurs and small-sized enterprises, and boosting domestic tourism by drawing visitors for an exceptional shopping experience.

With its activities running through the end of Ramadan, the festival continues to solidify its position as one of the leading Ramadan events in the region, offering a unique blend of immersive shopping experiences, heritage-themed programmes, and fun-filled activities.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com