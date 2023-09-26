From September 26 - 28, 18 leading universities will share vital academic information with 3,000 students at Al Dhaid Public Library

Sharjah: Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) is organising the 5th edition of the Major Discipline Exhibition at Al Dhaid Public Library from September 26-28, The exhibition includes engaging workshops and aims to introduce secondary school students as well as those wanting to joining UAE universities to admissions criteria and requirements for taking up the right majors, along with tips for post-graduation and job search.

Carrying the theme ‘Towards New Horizons’, the exhibition is open from between 9am- 1pm and will be welcoming 3,000 students from 55 public and private schools over three days. Offering a one-stop access point to prospective university-goers, to learn about the majors offered by 18 universities across the UAE, the exhibition is connecting them with college officials who are taking up a variety of queries and sharing key admissions information with them.

Exploring the future with AI

The three-day event’s workshops focus on AI in education, reflecting the UAE's technology-driven progress across sectors, and empower students to choose the right specialisation for a successful career, highlighting AI's pivotal role in shaping the future.

The exhibition's first day focused on workshops for female students, exploring the use of AI to assess students’ scientific interests and leverage it for skill development, time management, and self-marketing.

Student and parent day

On the second day, a workshop will be held for students on library sciences, AI applications in libraries, and another for parents to understand and guide their children in choosing academic specialisations related to artificial intelligence.

Workshops for students abroad

On the final day of the event, two workshops will be held for students from other countries who are considering the UAE to pursue higher studies. The first one will introduce e-learning platforms and emphasise their advantages, while the second will explore the use of AI tools for informed academic field selection based on scientific standards and preparation.

Nurturing Future Career Choices

Eman Bushlaibi, director of SPL, stated, “Our library's mission is more than just providing knowledge; it is about empowering individuals to discover their potential. Therefore, this exhibition plays a crucial role in helping students choose their ideal majors, providing a platform for academic institutions to partner with us in nurturing and educating the next generation, ensuring they begin their academic journeys with confidence and expertise.”

The impressive lineup of participating entities, universities, and colleges in the exhibition include the Ministry of Education (MoE) - Foreign Missions; American University of Sharjah (AUS); Al Wasl University; University of Sharjah; Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU); United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Al Qasimia University (AQU); University of Dubai; Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT); Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA); Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS); Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Dubai; Ajman University; International Horizons College (IHC); University Of Fujairah; and Khalifa University.