Under the theme “All for Health, Health for All,” this year’s World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, built on the momentum of COP28 by passing a resolution that recognizes the impact of climate change on health.

The Climate Change and Health Resolution – co-sponsored by the United Arab Emirates – was successfully adopted at the 77th meeting of the Assembly. The resolution, which refers to the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, marks a significant milestone as climate becomes a top priority within the World Health Organization’s (WHO) program for the first time.

COP28 announced that 27 more countries have endorsed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health since its adoption at COP28 in December 2024. These endorsements increase the total number of countries committed to addressing the pressing health impacts of climate change to 150.

In addition, COP28 announced that six new entities have signed the Guiding Principles on Financing Climate and Health Solutions, joining the 41 governments, finance institutions and organizations that endorsed them during COP28 in Dubai.

COP28 elevated the political profile of the climate-health nexus and contributed to integrating health into the global climate change agenda. It was the first COP to dedicate an entire day to health and hosted the inaugural climate and health ministerial at a COP. At COP28, stakeholders expressed grave concerns about the adverse effects of climate change on health and emphasized the need to address the intricate relationship between climate change and human health within the framework of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

Geneva: Under the theme ‘All for Health, Health for All’ this year's World Health Assembly in Geneva built on the momentum of COP28 by adopting a resolution that recognizes the impact of climate change on health.

The Climate Change and Health Resolution, co-sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, was successfully adopted at the 77th World Health Assembly. This resolution, which refers to the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, aims to integrate climate considerations into the programs and policies of the World Health Organization (WHO). This marks the first-time climate change has been made a priority by the WHO and its member states.

The resolution was proposed by the Netherlands and Peru, with support from a core group of co-sponsor countries including Barbados, Chile, Fiji, Kenya, Monaco, the United Kingdom as well as the United Arab Emirates.

COP28 elevated the political profile of the climate-health nexus and contributed to integrating health into the global climate change agenda. Following the success of the climate and health agenda at COP28, and widespread support for the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health, the strong focus on climate change at this year’s World Health Assembly demonstrates a growing synergy between global climate and global health diplomacy.

"I welcome the Climate Change and Health resolution, which was adopted unanimously at the World Health Assembly on Thursday” said Adnan Amin, the CEO of COP28. “The UAE was in the core group of co-sponsoring countries for the resolution, which builds on the COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health that has now been endorsed by 150 countries, and represents a new wave of action and strong commitment to address the growing impacts of climate change on human health. Countries must continue to raise ambition on the climate and health nexus, including in the delivery of NAPs and in the next round of NDCs. I look forward to continuing the strong partnership between the COP28, COP29 and COP30 presidencies in the area of health.”

In a statement the Government of the Netherlands said: “This resolution has enormous potential to influence how the WHO and the global health community respond to the challenges of climate change, including through equitable action and working more closely with the UNFCCC.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Health of India also expressed its support, the statement said: “India recognizes the growing impact of climate change, pollution, and environmental degradation. We need to address these challenges through national policies … and building support beyond borders.”

At the Assembly, the COP28 UAE Presidency made a significant announcement, revealing that 27 more countries have endorsed the COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health. This endorsement brings the total number of countries committed to addressing the pressing health impacts of climate change to 150. Initially introduced during COP28 in December, the declaration was signed by 123 countries and was launched just ahead of the historic Health Day, marking a crucial step in global health and climate discussions.

The COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health signifies a global commitment to address climate-related health impacts and covers a range of action areas at the nexus of climate and health, including building more climate-resilient health systems, strengthening cross-sectoral collaboration to reduce emissions and maximizing the health benefits of climate action.

It is crucial for these political commitments to be backed by much-needed financial commitments. At the World Health Assembly, COP28 also announced that six new entities have signed the Guiding Principles on Financing Climate and Health Solutions, joining the 41 organizations that endorsed them during COP28. These principles respond directly to the urgent calls from low- and middle-income countries to mobilize finance to mitigate current and future health risks posed by climate change.

The second WHO strategic dialogue on climate and health takes place today at the World Health Assembly. This dialogue seeks to strengthen international collaboration for implementing COP28 commitments and laying the groundwork for future COP sessions. It will showcase the growing collaboration on climate and health between the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil, as the COP presidencies of COP28, COP29, and COP30 respectively.

Alexandre Ghisleni, Ambassador for International Affairs at the Ministry of Health of Brazil, said: “The impact of climate change on health is no longer theoretical for us. We are facing a climate disaster in the region, an area of 30,000 square kilometers is under water in the South of the country. Hospitals are destroyed, people have died, and the economic consequences are severe.

Brazil has announced it will host a dedicated Health Day at COP30 in 2025. “This will help us build on the legacy of COP28 and bring more attention to this issue and hopefully make more progress,” Ghisleni said.

‘Protecting Lives and Livelihoods’ is one of four central pillars in the COP28 Presidency’s Action Agenda which focuses on people, nature, lives, and livelihoods.

At COP28, stakeholders expressed grave concerns about the adverse effects of climate change on health and emphasized the need to address the intricate relationship between climate change and human health within the framework of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

-Ends-

About COP28 UAE: