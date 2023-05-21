Supporting startups and providing opportunities for their success

Sharjah: Sharjah Media City "Shams" successfully concluded the inaugural edition of the "Shams Creative Fest," a three-day event held at Shams Business Center. The festival witnessed extensive participation from startup owners, craftsmen, and creative artists who showcased their projects and artistic innovations to festival-goers.

Sharjah Media City aims to establish a fresh approach to entrepreneurship by embracing innovative ideas that enhance creative industries. The city enables small and medium-sized companies, along with entrepreneurs, to engage in various creative sectors. It promotes the spirit of creative entrepreneurship, stimulates business growth, and fosters a vibrant ecosystem for innovators to thrive, learn, and collaborate.

Shihab Alhamadi, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City "Shams," expressed, "The first edition of the Shams Creative Fest achieved remarkable success, embracing numerous local talents and creations. It provided them with an opportunity to connect and interact with community members, showcase their innovative projects, and inspire them to pursue their creative passions. This further supports their exposure to a wider audience."

Alhamadi further stated, "Sharjah Media City is committed to organizing more events and festivals that cater to this segment of the community. We aim to expand our coverage to include additional fields and new categories, promoting creativity and offering opportunities for success. These efforts strengthen Sharjah's position as a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. Shams is dedicated to creating opportunities for investing in talented individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and fostering an environment that supports startups in developing and growing their projects, providing them with the necessary support for success."

The festival attracted a notable turnout from diverse nationalities and age groups who enjoyed numerous entertainment activities, creative workshops, live musical performances, and engaging competitions. Attendees also relished a variety of Arab and Western cuisine available at the festival's food stalls.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) upholds the Sharjah work system, which revolves around people and its noble mission of empowering individuals through unique creative industries. This mission aims to drive progress, enhance societal well-being, and bolster the Emirate of Sharjah's economic performance, diversity, and competitiveness.

With the conclusion of the "Shams Creative Fest," Sharjah Media City reinforces its unwavering commitment to enhancing creativity and nurturing local talents. It underscores its pivotal role in providing platforms and essential opportunities for creators and startup owners to realize their aspirations and achieve success.