Sharjah: The Emirate of Sharjah today (Sunday) witnessed the launch of the pre-conference events of the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” through the organisation of the Self-Advocacy Summit and the Family Summit, with the participation of around 270 self-advocates, families, and international experts in community inclusion for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The official programme of the Congress, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will take place from September 15 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. It features a rich agenda of sessions and diverse activities, with global participation from experts and decision-makers.

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, emphasised the importance of the pre-conference activities, noting that organising the Self-Advocacy Summit and the Family Summit reflects Sharjah’s commitment to engaging self-advocates and families from the very beginning in shaping the core visions and messages of the Congress.

She added that these preliminary meetings provide participants with the opportunity to exchange experiences and discuss issues related to education, employment, and community participation, ensuring that the Congress serves as a platform that truly reflects their voices and experiences. She pointed out that hosting the Congress in Sharjah for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa sends a strong message of commitment to the causes of inclusion and empowerment.

Self-Advocacy Summit

The summit was held at the Pullman Sharjah Hotel (Al Dana Ballroom) with the participation of 180 self-advocates, and was opened by Chaica Al Qassimi and Dominique Kantor, who welcomed participants and introduced the day’s plan.

The programme included a keynote speech delivered by Luis Gabriel Villareal, Vice President of Inclusion International, on the importance of self-advocacy.

This was followed by a session titled “Speakers: Big Topics in Our Lives”, where participants discussed inclusive education, real jobs for real pay, closing institutions and living in the community, voting and political participation, and the importance of good support, including from families.

In a session titled “How We Fight for Our Rights”, self-advocate leaders from different regions shared examples of advocacy methods such as engaging with governments and using media. Another session, “How We Use Our Big Messages as Leaders”, explored what leadership means and how persons with intellectual disabilities can be effective leaders. The day concluded with an interactive group activity where participants created posters about leadership.

Family Summit

The Family Summit was held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Al Barajeel Hall), gathering around 90 families, experts, and leaders.

A session titled “Vision to Action” explored the gaps between vision and reality, the barriers to inclusion at family, national, regional, and organizational levels, and the actions needed to transform vision into reality.

This was followed by “Opportunities to Advance Our Agenda”, which introduced the Global Care and Support Agenda and ways families can use it to promote inclusion. Later, “Family Leadership” focused on the importance of family connections, the role of siblings in advocacy, and the barriers to building leadership.

“Strengthening the Network” addressed how to develop and sustain strong support networks, nurture future leaders, and engage partners. The final session, “II Resources for Families”, introduced the tools and resources offered by Inclusion International for families.

The World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” is the most significant event of Inclusion International, held every four years in a member country. Its 18th edition is being hosted for the first time in the Arab world, in Sharjah, organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services in collaboration with Inclusion International, with the strategic partnership of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB). The Congress brings together representatives from 74 countries, 125 organisations , 134 self-advocates, 152 speakers, 59 sessions, and over 500 participants.