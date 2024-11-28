The event, organized by "SCTDA" from December 6 to 8, 2024, at " Khalid Lagoon" in Sharjah, features the participation of 19 drivers representing 9 teams, competing for the top three positions.

Khalid Al Midfa: The final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship is considered a significant global achievement for the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, in the field of marine sports.

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, Sharjah is hosting the "Sharjah World Championship Week," the final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, "Grand Prix of Sharjah," in its 23rd edition. Organized by "Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority," the event will take place from December 6th to 8th, and it will determine the world champions for the 2024 season for both drivers and teams.

The final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship will be held at Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon, with the participation of 19 drivers representing 9 teams, competing for the top three positions in the largest and most prominent championship of its kind in the world. This takes place during the "Sharjah World Championships Week," which attracts a selection of world champions in powerboat racing.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, highlighted the importance of the final round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship as a significant global achievement for the UAE in general, and Sharjah emirate in particular, in the field of marine sports.

He added, " We are delighted to welcome world champions and fans of this thrilling sport to such a prestigious event. Hosting this championship reflects our commitment to supporting international sports while providing a prominent platform for world champions to compete on UAE soil. We are fully prepared to host this global event for the 23rd time, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a premier destination for sporting events."

H.E. The Chairman also extended his gratitude to the UAE Marine Sports Federation for the continuous efforts in enhancing and supporting marine sports in the country.

The UIM F1H2O World Championship includes a series of international races for single-seater powerboats. From the United Arab Emirates, several teams are competing for the championship title this year, including the Sharjah Team from the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, which features Canadian Rusty Wyatt, ranked second, and Finnish driver Filip Roms. The Abu Dhabi Team is also participating with racers Rashed Al Qemzi and Thani Al Qamzi from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. Additionally, the Victory Team from the Dubai International Marine Club is competing with racers Ahmad Al Fahim and Erik Stark.

The importance of this round lies in the points that will enhance the participants' standings in the championship. The winner of the first place adds 20 points to their tally, while the second-place winner receives 15 points, and the third-place winner boosts their overall ranking in the championship with 12 points. The races are spread over three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 6, 7, and 8.

Comprehensive Schedule for the "Sharjah Grand Prix"

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Tree Planting Campaign for Carbon Reduction in collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority

Press Conference for the "Sharjah World Championship Week"

Friday, December 6, 2024

09:00 AM to 10:00 AM: Teams Registration.

09:00 AM to 1:00 PM: Technical scrutineering F1H2O

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM: First free practice session.

Saturday, December 7, 2024

08:30 AM to 09:00 AM: Drivers Briefing F1H2O.

09:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Qualifications F1H2O.

3:00 PM to 3:25 PM: First Sprint Race, including a parade lap.

3:30 PM to 3:55 PM: Second Sprint Race, including a parade lap.

4:00 PM: Sprint Races prize giving ceremony.

Sunday, December 8, 2024

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM: Warm Up F1H2O. 2:45 PM: Parade Lap F1H2O 3:00 to 3:40 PM: Road to Sharjah, "Grand Prix of Sharjah" 3:45 PM: Prize Giving ceremony



Track Details for the " Grand Prix of Sharjah " Circuit

Location: Khalid Lagoon Length of one lap: 2,057 meters Number of turns: 5 turns (four red buoys and one yellow buoy) Max Number of participating boats: 22 boats Longest straight line: 585 meters (parallel to Khalid Lake Corniche) Shortest straight line: 260 meters (between the first and second turns)



It is noted that the 22nd edition of the "Grand Prix of Sharjah" round in the UIM F1H2O World Championship witnessed fierce competition among world champions. It concluded with the Swedish driver Jonas Andersson, captain of the "Team Sweden" boat number 14, taking the victory. He outperformed his compatriot Erik Stark, captain of the "Victory Team" boat number 4, who finished second, as well as Emirati Thani Al Qemzi, captain of the "Abu Dhabi Team" boat number 2, who secured third place.

The UIM F1H2O World Championship is one of the most famous and thrilling marine championships in the world. The excitement and adrenaline begin from the start button and engine ignition, continuing through entering the race and speeding towards sharp and dangerous turns.