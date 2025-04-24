Sharjah: Sharjah is preparing to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled to take place from April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Sharjah pavilion, under the auspices of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), will include representatives from more than 25 entities across the public and private sectors.

The participation aims to highlight Sharjah's latest tourism, cultural, and developmental initiatives while showcasing variety experiences that Emirates of Sharjah has to offer its guest and tourists which reinforce the emirate's position as a leading destination on both the regional and global tourism map. This event will bring together experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers in the fields of tourism, travel, hospitality, and hotel establishments from around the world to explore the impact that this field has on the leisure and business travel sectors, focusing on how it can streamline operations and enhance customer experiences for travellers, hotel guests, and other. This year’s edition of the exhibition is held under the theme 'Global Travel: Shaping the Future of Tourism through Enhanced Connectivity', making it an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and exploring best practices in one of the most dynamic sectors, while contributing to both global and national economic growth.

The Emirate of Sharjah's participation at the event is focused on presenting its current and future tourism plans and innovative initiatives that promote the sector’s development. It will also introduce new projects, variety of accommodation and staycation options, thrilling adventures, and integrated tourism activities, along with a showcase of the year-round calendar of key events designed to enhance the guests and tourist experience and strengthen the sustainability of the emirate’s tourism offerings. The event serves as a strategic platform for The Emirate of Sharjah to build its international presence, connect with global tourism partners, and showcase its diverse attractions that integrate culture, heritage, environment, entertainment, sustainability, and authenticity.

As part of its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2025, Sharjah’s delegation will host a press conference on Wednesday, 30 April at 11:00 AM at the Sharjah pavilion. In the presence of H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), along with other key government and private sector officials and representatives. The press conference will highlight recent developments in the Emirate of Sharjah’s tourism sector, future-focused initiatives, and the emirate’s diverse offerings, from eco-tourism to adventures and entertainment tourism to year-round events calendar. A key announcement of the conference will be The Emirate of Sharjah’s new tourism brand identity, reflecting its cultural heritage, creative spirit, and strategic vision for sustainable growth and global positioning including the impact on tourism sector developments in the Emirate.

Alongside SCTDA, a curated selection of key government and private sector entities will represent Sharjah within the Pavilion at Arabian Travel Market 2025, reflecting the emirate’s unified approach to promoting its diverse tourism offerings and strategic initiatives, These entities include the following from the government sector: Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), Environment & Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Asset Management Holding (SAMH), Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Old Cars Club, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, “Tanweer Festival” one of the prominent cultural events in the emirate that celebrates history and creative arts, and “Bait Elowal” a new destination offering a unique blend of excellence in culinary arts and cultural heritage. And from the private sector a selection of hotels and travel agencies from Sharjah will also be represented, including: Four Points by Sheraton, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, Copthorne Hotel Sharjah, Doubletree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre Hotel, Golden Tulip Sharjah, Lou’Lou’a Beach Resort, Sharjah National Hotels, Luxe Grand Hotel Apartments. Additionally, several travel, tourism, and aviation companies will participate, such as Al Zajil Tourism, Cozmo Travel, Holidays Tours, Smart Travel, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Air Arabia, ARADA, and TravTalk magazine.

Through SCTDA and its delegation under “Sharjah pavilion” in ATM, which includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, Sharjah continues to highlight its key tourism projects and exceptional destinations, showcasing its diverse offerings in an innovative manner that enhances the visitor and tourist experience. The emirate is committed to reinforcing the values of authenticity, culture, and sustainability in everything it presents, prioritizing the delivery of extraordinary tourism experiences that leave a lasting impression on visitors and tourists.

SCTDA is committed to participating in this annual event due to its vital role in fostering international partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices, and promoting innovation in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector. This aligns with the emirate's broader efforts to strengthen its position as a sustainable and distinguished year-round tourism destination.

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is an ideal platform for the SCTDA to showcase its success stories in sustainable tourism and benefit from successful global practices and applications in this field. As part of its vision to strengthen its position on the global tourism map, The Emirate of Sharjah is working to open new channels for dialogue, cooperation, and partnership, contributing to the development of a more inclusive and sustainable tourism sector. Through these efforts, the emirate aims to establish itself as a leading hub for cultural, adventure, and eco-tourism, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and openness to diverse cultures.