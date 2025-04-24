The conference programme featured a host of opportunities to increase trade partners’ knowledge of Abu Dhabi’s diverse offerings

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Poland’s leading tour operator ITAKA have successfully concluded the 2025 edition of the ITAKA Top Sellers Conference, held in the emirate on 10–17 April. The high-profile event brought together over 200 of Poland’s top travel trade professionals, strengthening ties between Abu Dhabi and the emerging source market of Poland.

Hosted across Al Ain Region and Abu Dhabi City, the conference programme featured a series of targeted destination training sessions, product showcases, and immersive experiences, designed to deepen trade partners’ understanding of Abu Dhabi’s diverse offerings for leisure, business, and events.

The event forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s wider commitment to equipping international trade partners with the tools and insights needed to position the emirate as a premier global destination for the Polish market. Throughout the conference, delegates explored Abu Dhabi’s world-class hospitality and tourism infrastructure firsthand, highlighting everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites and vibrant cultural landmarks to seamless urban experiences and a growing calendar of events.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to have hosted the ITAKA Top Sellers Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing our commitment to deepening partnerships in Central Europe and building long-term connections with the Polish travel trade. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of delivering exceptional, culturally rich travel experiences to a growing segment of visitors. By welcoming our travel trade partners to explore Abu Dhabi firsthand, we are equipping them with the tools and inspiration needed to share our story and attract new audiences to the emirate.”

In addition to the core conference, a wider familiarisation programme from 13-17 April offered extended opportunities for engagement and business development with Abu Dhabi stakeholders. Itineraries included curated tours across the Al Ain region and Abu Dhabi, site inspections, and the Abu Dhabi Stakeholders Fair - ITAKA Poland, on 14 April, a dedicated stakeholder event facilitating stronger business relationships and future collaborations.

The success of the ITAKA Top Sellers Conference reinforces Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which seeks to welcome 39.3 million visitors annually, support job creation across the tourism value chain, and further establish the emirate as a globally connected hub for travel and culture.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Senior Account Executive

Ramon Bernardo II

ramon.bernardo@bursonglobal.com

Burson

About the tour operator ITAKA:

ITAKA is a leading tour operator that has been inspiring and enabling you to discover the world. Our mission is to deliver unforgettable travel experiences, combining a passion for travel with the highest standards of service. With a wide range of destinations, carefully selected hotels, and professional organization, ITAKA provides customers with comfort, safety and exceptional experiences.

As a leader in the travel industry, ITAKA continually invests in innovation, new destinations, and quality of service, ensuring the sustainable development of tourism. We work with the best partners around the world to ensure travelers have an unforgettable experience, whether they choose to relax on paradise beaches, exciting city breaks or adventurous roundtrips.

For more details about the tour operator ITAKA, please visit: https://www.ITAKA.pl/ and https://www.youtube.com/@ITAKA/videos

For more information, please contact:

Katarzyna Bańkowska

Deputy Director

Business Development Department

NOWA ITAKA Sp. z o.o.| Oddział OPOLE | ul. Damrota 2a | 45-064 Opole

katarzyna.bankowska@ITAKA.pl