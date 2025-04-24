Critical skill gaps are becoming increasingly apparent as Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket accelerates through rapid transformation as part of Vision 2030 goals

Automechanika Riyadh returns to RICEC from 28-30 April

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, is set to address the critical skills gap in the automotive aftermarket in the country which is being driven by shifting consumer expectations, technological disruption, and the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

As part of a panel discussion, Rudy Shukri, Business Leader and Coach of learning and development company, Tiqani, and Automechanika Riyadh Academy Advisory Board member, will highlight the significance of specialised automotive training programs integrating theory and practical experience through industry partnerships.

Speaking ahead of his participation in the Automechanika Riyadh Academy, which takes place from 28 – 30 April, Mr Shukri outlined several factors relating to the most critical skill gaps in the Saudi Automotive aftermarket sector, including areas such as diagnostics, soft skills, inventory management and digital integration.

He said: “One of the most pressing gaps lies around technical diagnostics. Many technicians still rely heavily on outdated troubleshooting methods: plug in the diagnostic scanner, read the error code, replace the part. If the problem persists, try another part. This trial-and-error approach increases operational costs due to misdiagnosed components and erodes customer trust when vehicle issues remain unresolved.”

He also cited effective communication, professionalism and customer engagement as soft skills lacking within the market, which is in turn negatively impacting service quality and brand reputation, while also highlighting the urgent need for skills in IT, digital marketing, and online customer experience management to address the growing importance of digital commerce and e-commerce platforms.

Another area in which Mr Shukri believes training is required is the electric vehicles (EV) sector. As Saudi Arabia accelerates toward a high-tech, sustainable future under Vision 2030, its automotive aftermarket sector is dramatically transforming. Landmark initiatives such as Lucid Motors and Ceer signal the Kingdom’s commitment to electric mobility and smart technology but also highlight an urgent need to modernise the industry’s talent pool.

“With electric vehicle manufacturing gaining momentum, the demand for certified EV technicians is reaching a critical point. Today’s service teams must master battery diagnostics, thermal management, and charging system maintenance – yet these skills remain in short supply,” said Mr Shukri.

“Moreover, EVs depend heavily on over-the-air (OTA) software updates, creating a new requirement for basic IT proficiency, including the ability to troubleshoot digital systems and interface with software. Most pressing of all is the need for high-voltage safety training, which is currently inconsistent or unavailable across the sector,” he concluded.

Licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, Automechanika Riyadh will feature a range of sessions, panel discussions, and presentations from experts within the automotive sector.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder, 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “As Saudi Arabia continues its journey toward becoming a global automotive powerhouse under Vision 2030, Automechanika Riyadh has a significant role to play in realising this success. The overwhelming response to the 2025 edition reflects the industry’s readiness to address skill development, technology integration, and sustainable growth.”

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “Automechanika Riyadh 2025 is more than just a trade show, it’s a strategic response to the dynamic needs of Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket. With electrification, digitalisation, and e-commerce reshaping the landscape, our Academy sessions tackle the critical skills required for future-readiness. From diagnostics to customer engagement, and high-voltage EV safety training, the show provides a knowledge-rich environment to support the upskilling of the Kingdom’s workforce and bridging gaps within the sector.”

Following the success of the record-breaking 2024 event, Automechanika Riyadh 2025 has witnessed continued growth, and this year's sold-out edition is expected to be the largest to date.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.