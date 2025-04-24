Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced its participation as the Gold Sponsor of the inaugural Bahrain Bayan School Tech Summit, under the theme “Bahrain Identity in the Ditital World – The Role of Education in Preserving our Roots.” The summit was held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS). The sponsorship reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to advancing technology in education and empowering the next generation with tools that prepare them for the future.

The summit was attended by His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Supreme Council for Environment, Deputy Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) High Committee, and Member of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. The summit was officially inaugurated by Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Bahrain Bayan School, Dr. Shaikha Mai bint Sulaiman Al-Otaibi and witnessed strong participation from ministers, and senior officials.

This first-of-its-kind national summit aimed to highlight the intersection of education, innovation, and Bahraini identity, bringing together students, educators, government officials, private sector leaders, and parents. The event provided a platform for discussions on how technology can transform education while preserving cultural heritage. With the theme “Bahraini Identity in the Digital World – The Role of Education in Preserving Our Roots,” the summit emphasized the importance of combining technological progress with tradition—a vision that aligns closely with stc Bahrain’s mission as a digital enabler driving transformation across all sectors.

As part of the interactive exhibition, stc Bahrain showcased its latest technological solutions designed to enhance learning experiences and support schools in adopting digital tools. Visitors to the stc Bahrain booth engaged with representatives to learn about innovative products and services aimed at improving connectivity and creating smarter educational environments. The company’s presence highlighted its commitment to equipping future generations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The summit also featured panel discussions addressing key topics such as the role of education in preserving Bahraini roots within the digital landscape and the evolving responsibilities of parents and communities in shaping modern learning environments. These conversations provided valuable insights into how technology can serve as a positive force in education while maintaining cultural values.

stc Bahrain continues to lead the way in delivering advanced technologies that connect people, businesses, and communities. The company looks forward to building on the success of this event and contributing to projects that create lasting impact across the Kingdom.