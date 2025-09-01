Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a ceremony to mark the 10th Emirati Women’s Day under the theme “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years,” in line with the nationwide celebrations of this national occasion.

The event pays tribute to the contributions of Emirati women and the remarkable achievements and successes they have attained across various fields, under the unwavering support and great attention of the wise leadership. Such support has made the empowerment and development of Emirati women a fundamental pillar in nation-building and in driving the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and H.E. Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam, SCCI Board Member. Also present were H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI; and department heads and SCCI’s female workforce.

During the event, the Sharjah Chamber affirmed its commitment to supporting the "Mother of the Nation's 50:50 Vision,” launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), “The Mother of the Nation”. The initiative aims to advance women’s empowerment in the UAE and reinforce their leadership contribution over the coming five decades.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that Emirati Women’s Day represents an opportunity to transform national aspirations into measurable achievements.

“Women’s contribution to the UAE’s economy has reached unprecedented levels. This reflects the effectiveness of empowerment initiatives and underscores the role of Emirati women as drivers of development and catalysts for transformation,” he added.

For his part, H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi stated that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to implementing national policies aimed at empowering women.

He explained that support for women within the private sector focuses on institutional frameworks designed to equip women entrepreneurs for long-term success, particularly through targeted programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, Maryam Saif Al Shamsi stressed that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to enhancing women’s participation in entrepreneurship by delivering tailored training programmes in innovation and digital transformation.

She added that these programmes aim at equipping a new generation of female leaders with the skills to drive technology-based projects and enterprises and translate ideas into sustainable economic value.

The ceremony featured a documentary video on Emirati Women’s Day, followed by a panel discussion titled “The Success of Emirati Women”. The session brought together Sheikha Moza Al Maktoum, Captain Pilot, and H.E. Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, SCCI Board Member, to share insights on women’s achievements and leadership.

Moderated by Faiz Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Fujairah Youth Council, the session presented notable case studies in institutional development and entrepreneurship, with emphasis on women’s contributions to the UAE’s development agenda. The interactive dialogue generated constructive participation, highlighting women’s success stories and their expanding role across diverse sectors.

At the close of the event, the Sharjah Chamber, in partnership with the Sharjah Museums Authority, conducted an interactive workshop aimed at instilling national values and reaffirm women’s pivotal role in community development.

