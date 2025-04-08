Sharjah: The 4th International Booksellers Conference in Sharjah concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with innovative strategies to navigate the evolving industry of bookselling. Over two days, the event brought together over 750 participants from 92 countries, including booksellers, publishers, and industry experts, underscoring its growing prominence as a global platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. The annual conference, organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has successfully reinforced its mission proving the indispensable role of booksellers as cultural custodians and intermediaries between authors and readers while addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry.

Commenting on the success of the 4th edition of the conference, Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA, stated, “Guided by the leadership and patronage of our Chairperson, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, SBA is deeply committed to building a globally connected and skill-driven bookselling industry. Our annual conference provides a valuable forum for sharing best practices and innovative strategies, and has facilitated the forging of connections which are integral to the future of the sector. We are already witnessing the tangible impact of these strengthened relationships, which will undoubtedly lead to exciting new initiatives and partnerships, all while reinforcing Sharjah as a global capital for knowledge and culture.”

Examining the broader context of the bookselling industry

Day 2 of the conference proved to be particularly insightful, offering a mix of keynote speeches, workshops, and industry-empowering discussions from some of the most prominent thought-leaders throughout the world. A major highlight was the keynote address by Michael Busch, Managing Partner of Thalia Bücher GmbH, who shared invaluable advice for attendees on transforming traditional bookselling into an omni-channel and platform-driven model. Busch stated that “if one truly believes in something, it is only a matter of ‘when’ it will happen, not ‘if.’” He highlighted the importance of booksellers providing title recommendations and noted that solutions to problems can often be found by stepping back and examining the broader context. Thalia, with $1.9 billion in annual sales and 530 bookstores in German-speaking countries, stands out as a diverse retailer, with revenue streams divided between stationary (28%), e-commerce (31%), e-books (34%), and audiobooks (9%).

Busch stressed the strong partnerships between publishers and booksellers, advocating for dual sourcing as a lesson learned from the pandemic, and also that the bookselling industry has experienced steady growth of 2% per year over the last decade. He also expressed Thalia’s commitment to improving literacy worldwide, recognising the global south as an exciting emerging market. The company is currently actively supporting child literacy programs in South America, particularly in Brazil, Peru, and Columbia, where initial projects have shown significant success in raising literacy rates from 50-60% to 80% within a year.

One of the most innovative ideas presented during the conference was Federico Lang’s Global Book Crawl initiative. This project aims to create a global network of independent bookstores, encouraging collaboration and cross-promotion to strengthen their collective presence in the market. Lang emphasised the need to shift the narrative surrounding indie bookstores, stating, “We need to move away from the concept of small businesses and indie bookstores as victims of major distributors. Our true strength is our bond with the community. We have to make something out of it and work for the betterment of the services and the experience we provide.” The inaugural Global Book Crawl is scheduled for April 26, 2025, coinciding with Independent Bookstore Day in the U.S., and will involve a synchronised effort at stores in over 30 cities across six continents.

Another standout session featured Nadia Wassef, co-founder of Egypt’s leading independent bookstore chain, Diwan. Her talk resonated deeply with attendees, especially those from within the region, as she recounted her journey of building a bookstore that not only sells books but also serves as a cultural hub for the community.

Invaluable skill-sharing and networking

An integral component of the annual conference are the workshops and roundtable sessions which provide practical tools for booksellers to thrive and capitalise on the prevalence and emergence of digital technology. Topics ranged from formats such as audiobooks and e-commerce platforms, integrating artificial intelligence, optimising operations, and using data analytics and social media for better discoverability and community building. Guided by leaders and innovators within the industry, the roundtable discussions provided a valuable atmosphere of collaboration, having participants sharing experiences and brainstorming solutions to common challenges such as diversifying offerings and expanding access to underserved markets.