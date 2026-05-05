Mohamed Al Musharrkh : Sharjah’s economic momentum reflects an integrated approach anchored in long-term competitiveness and the strength of its infrastructure and legislative and regulatory ecosystem.

Sara Al Nuaimi: Sharjah advances its industrial sector through a strong innovation-driven ecosystem powering growth in advanced manufacturing.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi: SPARK drives industrial innovation through advanced technologies, strategic partnerships, and new investment packages to accelerate business growth.

Sharjah accounts for 40 per cent of the UAE’s industrial establishments

31 projects in 2025 valued at AED 1.6 billion

532 new industrial licences issued in 2025, up 17 per cent

More than 2,800 factories across 21 industrial zones

4,416 industrial properties traded in 2025

Abu Dhabi: Industrial investment into Sharjah has surpassed AED 3.51 billion across 99 projects in the past five years, including AED 1.6 billion from 31 projects in 2025, according to fDi Markets data from the Financial Times.

The figures were announced by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) at Make it in the Emirates 2026, held in Abu Dhabi from May 4 to 7, where it was part of a wider showcase by the emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah pavilion highlighted the scale and competitiveness of Sharjah’s industrial sector. The emirate accounts for around 40 per cent of the UAE’s total industrial establishments, with more than 2,800 factories across 21 industrial zones.

Sharjah’s pavilion staged key entities including Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), Gulftainer, Al Rabwa Group, Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and the Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED), in a step that reflects the integration of roles across the emirate’s economic and industrial ecosystem and presents a practical model of a connected business environment that supports all stages of establishing and expanding industrial projects.

Commenting on the participation, H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: "Sharjah's participation reflects the strength of an industrial ecosystem that has been built with long-term competitiveness in mind, where infrastructure, regulation and market access are aligned to support sustained manufacturing growth. The scale of activity we are seeing today, from new project inflows to rising industrial output and exports, is a direct outcome of this integrated approach. Platforms such as Make it in the Emirates are important because they allow us to demonstrate how Sharjah is not only contributing to the UAE’s industrial ambitions, but also offering investors a stable and scalable environment to establish, produce and expand with confidence”.

H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said: “Sharjah continues to advance its industrial sector, supported by a strong ecosystem that enables innovation and drives business growth across priority areas, including advanced manufacturing. At Sheraa, we guide startups to develop practical, industry-relevant solutions and connect them with a robust network of enablers, helping translate innovation into real-world applications that enhance efficiency and competitiveness. This is part of our broader efforts to support founders in building scalable startups within strategic sectors that contribute to economic growth.”

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), stated that its participation in “Make it in the Emirates” 2026 pivots on showcasing solutions that integrate advanced technologies into industry, hosting industrial and technology companies, and forging strategic partnerships that support technology transfer. He announced that the Park will introduce new investment packages at the event to facilitate business setup and empower tech and industrial ventures, alongside presenting applied models of its industrial innovation projects, within a triple-helix collaboration model linking government, private sector, and academia – all focused on boosting the growth and competitiveness of local companies.

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer said: “Keeping trade moving is our responsibility. At Gulftainer, we have built an integrated port and logistics ecosystem that enables UAE manufacturers to access global markets with speed and reliability. ‘Make it in the Emirates’ reflects a clear national ambition – and we are fully committed to enabling it on the ground.”

Elie Naaman, CEO of Al Rabwa Real Estate, said: “At Al Rabwa Real Estate, we focus on offering strategically located industrial plots in Sharjah, supported by flexible ownership options and streamlined processes that make investment more accessible. By enabling faster setup, we create practical opportunities for industrial investors. Recent developments, including the new trade corridor between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia, highlight growing logistics integration and its impact on demand. Our participation in MIITE reflects our commitment to engaging with the market and supporting the UAE’s industrial growth.”

Khalifa Sultan Bin Harib Almheiri General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, said “Aligned with the UAE's vision to develop the industrial sector and build a sustainable productive economy, our participation in “Make it in the Emirates” reflects our commitment to manufacturing, by providing industrial land that serves as a launchpad for factory owners and productive enterprises. At Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, we offer integrated solutions in strategic locations, with freehold ownership for all nationalities and infrastructure ready for development. MIITE reinforces our role as a partner supporting industrial growth.

Sharjah used the platform to present investment opportunities across manufacturing and production, supported by indicators of sustained growth. Industrial products from the emirate are exported to more than 120 countries, underlining its links to global markets and supply chains.

The emirate reported continued expansion in industrial activity, with 532 licences issued in 2025, up 17 per cent on 2024, and 3,354 licences renewed, up 7 per cent. Total licences reached 3,886, reflecting overall growth of 8 per cent.

Invest In Sharjah highlighted broader economic strengths that support investment, including sector diversity, balanced growth, skilled labour, and a focus on key areas such as healthcare, education, and services. Infrastructure, logistics capabilities and integration between free zones and the local market were also cited as advantages.

Demand for industrial assets has strengthened. Industrial real estate transactions rose 88.7 per cent in 2025 to AED 9.24 billion, compared with AED 4.9 billion in 2024, with 4,416 properties traded. Around 14 industrial real estate developments are currently underway, signalling continued investor confidence.

“Make it in the Emirates” is a leading national platform that brings together government entities, industrial companies and investors to accelerate industrial growth, strengthen competitiveness and showcase opportunities in advanced manufacturing and supply chains. The event also supports public-private partnerships and advances industrial innovation, contributing to the UAE’s industrial strategy and reinforcing its position as a global hub for industry and production.