Dubai, UAE: Exploring new business and investment opportunities, subsidized education for children and wider career prospects, better tax planning and wealth management and visa free travel around the world are a few reasons why people are opting for their second passports according to the organisers of IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave.

The 2022 edition of the Conclave will be held on 9th and 10th December, 2022 at Hotel Taj, Business Bay, Dubai. The Conclave is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together Residency & Citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof.

The Conclave’s focus is on citizenship by investment, residency and immigration and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. Canada, UK, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Dominica and EB5 companies from USA that offer residency/citizenship by investment.

“U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a leading EB-5 Regional Center looks forward to connecting with potential investors and partners at the IREX 2022 Dubai conference. USIF has worked to deploy over $2.9 billion of capital into real estate development projects located in the U.S from over 5,000+ EB-5 investors. Our team of industry experts look to meet with existing and future clients to discuss our newest EB-5 investment opportunity, the Wave Spa at Pier Village. Further USIF is excited to offer EB-5 investor financing of up to $300,000 of their total $800,000 investment” stated Charles Mills, Marketing Director, US Immigration Fund.

According to the publication ‘Investment Migration Insider’ the world investment immigration market is growing at an annual rate of 23% and if the trend continues it would reach USD 100 billion in revenue by 2025. Popular choice amongst the many investment destinations for residency & citizenship are Canada, USA, Turkey & Australia in the UAE Market.

“Ignacio Donoso, Esq., Managing Attorney of the firm of Donoso & Partners, confirms Canada's prominence for immigrants throughout the world: "After countless client meetings in 2022, I can certainly confirm that Canada remains a top destination for immigration. Intending immigrants value Canada's balanced social fabric, welcoming approach to immigrants and world-renowned educational institutions."

Attorney Donoso further observes: "Canada has certainly prioritized immigration by young professionals, primarily because they tend to succeed in Canada's high-technology and service industries. At the same time, Canada has opened new and very helpful programs for mid-career immigrants who are willing to start new businesses in Canada. These programs, such as the C11, Intra-Company Transfer or Start-Up Visa, are proving extremely popular with entrepreneurial immigrant families."

IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave will also focus on various aspects and prospects of immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialised in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global citizenship and residency scenario along with various financial and legal implications to gain citizenship through real estate investment.

"Houston EB5 would be happy to meet the prospective investors at IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave, Dubai to guide their US immigration. Houston EB5 has two fantastic EB-5 project opportunities to offer: Residences at The Allen – A luxury mixed-use development in the heart of Houston where we have already created 2,100+ jobs – equating to an approximate 75% job surplus and The Fredericksburg Rural EB-5 Project - Multi-Family, Retail, Hotel with Luxury Brand Kimpton, and Conference center development in the wine country of Texas Hill County” stated Pardeep Kumar, CFA, Managing Director - South Asia, Houston EB5, USA.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of conducting twelve successful shows since 2015.

About the Citizenship Conclave:

For further information please log on to https://www.citizenshipconclave.com/

Register via https://www.citizenshipconclave.com/register.php to attend the show.