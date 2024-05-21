Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The maritime and logistics industry's overwhelming commitment has led to a record-breaking number of organisations signing up as partners for the UAE Maritime Week and its associated events, including the Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, the flagship event of the week, a year ahead of its scheduled dates in May 2025.

These organisations include the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), the Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA), the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology UAE (IMarEST UAE), the Nautical Institute UAE, the Women's International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA), International Institute of Marine Surveying (IIMS) UAE, and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (ICS) UAE. These seven entities were the first to announce their support to the Week during the Seatrade Maritime-hosted networking reception.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Week will take place on 5-9 May 2025. During the networking reception, H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “The quick commitment of these supporting partners to be part of the UAE Maritime Week is a testament to the industry's significance in conducting business and showcasing the UAE maritime cluster globally.”

“Looking at the success of this reception, we can confidently say that preparations for the 2025 UAE Maritime Week are gaining momentum. Last year, the Week witnessed attendance from over 90 countries, attracting global attention and investments to the UAE’s maritime sector. This year, we look forward to further growth in attendance, solidifying the nation's position as an international hub for maritime businesses. Additionally, one of the Week’s major achievements has been its ability to serve as an ideal platform for maritime start-ups and SMEs to grow. This year, we not only anticipate a continuation of this trend, but also expect a significant increase in the number of entities benefiting from the Week," H.E. Eng. Al Malek added.

Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of NAFL said: "The Seatrade Maritime networking reception was pivotal for NAFL, as it provided us an invaluable platform to exchange ideas and share insights within the vibrant maritime community present here. Our participation in the previous UAE Maritime Week proved to be instrumental in expanding our network and enhancing our industry visibility. As we look ahead to the upcoming UAE Maritime Week in 2025, we anticipate further opportunities to showcase NAFL's pivotal role in the logistics sector, engage with industry leaders, and capitalise on the Week’s strategic programme and dynamic environment to drive progress and innovation within the maritime industry."

Driving success

Nikeel Idnani, Honorary Secretary of IMarEST UAE Branch said: “There are several factors that make the UAE Maritime Week stand out as the most anticipated gathering for the industry, the most important of which are its focus on driving innovation in the sector, and its emphasis on strengthening the maritime community. These factors resonate seamlessly with the objectives of IMarEST. Last year, through our partnership, we were able to showcase the key role of maritime engineers, and were also able to highlight the trailblazing efforts of start-ups and innovators who are spearheading the development of breakthrough technology, projects, and processes designed to optimise the efficiency of the industry. Looking at the success of the networking reception, we can only expect that the 2025 UAE Maritime Week will offer a much bigger platform for us to engage with key stakeholders, further extend awareness of the critical role of maritime engineers, and contribute to driving innovation and best practices in the industry."

Emma Howell, Content Director of Seatrade Maritime said: "As organisers of the leading maritime and logistics event in the region, we are deeply committed to fostering networking and strategic collaborations among industry players. This networking reception serves as a pivotal platform for facilitating these connections, paving the way for transformative partnerships that drive the sector forward. By pooling together expertise and resources, we can unlock new opportunities and address challenges more effectively. The UAE Maritime Week will play a crucial role in this regard, serving as an unparalleled platform for industry players to thrive and prosper."

About UAE Maritime Week

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub. Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE Maritime Week 2025 is driven by Seatrade Maritime Informa Markets and will take place from 05 – 09 May in Dubai.

About Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East is the Middle East's largest maritime trade event and conference. The event witnesses the region's largest gathering of ship owners and connects them with thousands of proactive industry professionals from both the local and international maritime markets. The highly anticipated event returns to Dubai every two years and provides an unparalleled arena for those looking to do business across the prosperous Middle East market. It provides a gateway for local businesses to meet with key international stakeholders. Now in its 12th edition, the event caters to all maritime businesses with a vested interest in the Middle East market.

