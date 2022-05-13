Sharjah, UAE: – The Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has concluded its participation in the 29th Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 9-12, 2022, where leading institutions from the travel and tourism sector gathered to discuss the future of the industry and explore opportunities.

The Authority is heading the Sharjah Pavilion at ATM 2022, bringing together 24 entities from the emirate – seven government departments and 17 private entities from tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors – to shed light on Sharjah’s strategies and plans to enhance global confidence in the local tourism market in the recovery stages post-pandemic, as well as to promote major new tourism projects that will attract new categories of visitors and markets to the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, in particular.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority participated in this prominent event – one of the largest exhibitions in the region to focus on the travel and tourism sector. The event recorded a significant turnout from visitors, participants, and exhibitors, which is a positive indicator that the recovery of this vital sector is well under way.”

“Tourism is a leading sector in national economies around the world, including in the UAE, and we look forward to seeing notable improvements in the coming period as aviation and travel return to normal, and given the strong dedication to enhance tourism offerings and provide high-quality services to travellers,” H.E. explained, asserting that the Authority will continue its efforts, in collaboration with its strategic partners, to develop the tourism sector in Sharjah and ensure its sustainability.

The SCTDA pavilion at ATM 2022 hosted meetings with dignitaries, officials, and decision makers from the tourism sector in the UAE and from around the world, as well as conferences and workshops that brought together travel and tourism agencies, hotel establishments, destination developers, and representatives of exhibitions, conferences, and events. The objective of the meetings is to discuss opportunities for cooperation towards developing and improving tourism services and products. Meetings with local and international media outlets were also organised to introduce and promote the latest developments in the tourism sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

