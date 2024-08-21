Dubai – Cloud software solutions provider Scope Solutions has announced that it will host Accounting Refigured: The Labs on 5th September 2024, following the success of the Accounting Refigured conference that was held in March. With this new workshop format, Accounting Refigured: The Labs is expected to provide accounting professionals with even more insightful seminars, valuable skills, and unparalleled networking possibilities.

At Accounting Refigured: The Labs, accounting firm leaders can expect to gain strategic insights from industry experts, acquire practical software skills, and engage in valuable networking and develop personal connections. The event will focus on the latest trends and strategies to keep firms competitive, hands-on training to transform firms digitally, and opportunities to collaborate with peers. Through this event, Scope Solutions aims to offer a chance to shape accounting practices’ future, stay ahead of industry changes, and expand professional networks.

The first Accounting Refigured event by Scope Solutions in the United Arab Emirates demonstrated how cutting-edge technology can completely change accounting procedures. The event concentrated on how tech tools and cloud solutions may improve operations. It also helped businesses identify the right tools to enhance efficiency and transform financial management. The event led the way in educating the Middle East community on modern financial tools, offering dynamic talks and networking alongside industry leaders like Syft, Fyorin, Zoho, and Pluto.

Commenting on this announcement, Ayman Kaouri, Regional Director - Middle East, Scope Solutions, shares: “We are thrilled to host yet another valuable gathering to share insights and knowledge of the accounting industry. Accounting Refigured: The Labs is more than just a conference; it’s a strategic platform designed to empower the accounting industry with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the future of accounting. With The Labs, Scope Solutions is looking forward to exploring the new possibilities in boosting the operations of the accounting businesses.”

Offering a unique opportunity to discuss the latest industry trends and technological advancements to apply the insights directly to the practice, the event provides a rare chance to connect with fellow professionals, exchange ideas, and build a robust network that can support professional growth and success long after the event concludes. Whether an accounting practice is looking to refine its current strategies or explore new opportunities, this event will equip it with the resources and connections it needs to drive innovation and forward-thinking into the team, shaping the future of the practice.

Event Details:

● Name: Accounting Refigured: The Labs

● Date: 5th September 2024

● Venue: Dubai Knowledge Park, Al Sufouh - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

● Ticket Booking Link: https://refigured.tech/thelabsdubai/#zohotickets

About Scope Solutions:

Scope Solutions is a pioneering firm that helps businesses harness the power of Software as a Service (SaaS) to enhance their operations to its maximum potential. Recognising the challenge of selecting the right tools in an oversaturated market, Scope has carved a niche by providing expert guidance for critical business functions such as accounting, point of sale (POS), inventory management, and e-commerce. With a decade of experience and strong partnerships with leading cloud service providers, Scope is set to expand its offering on an international level.

Originating in Malta, and having also launched in Cyprus, the Middle East is now Scope Solutions' primary growth region, starting with the UAE and GCC nations, driven by the region's digital transformation and growing demand for advanced cloud-based solutions. Through an innovative subscription pricing model, Scope aims to make advanced cloud solutions accessible and affordable, empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital era.

