Over 5,000 business executive and engineers to attend more than 60 sessions on decarbonization, electrification and energy efficiency

Company’s largest open technology showcase this year will be on display

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will launch its first-ever Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023 on 13-14 June in Riyadh.

Reflecting the growing importance of Saudi Arabia on the world stage, Schneider Electric's Global Chairman, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, will join the landmark event. The Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023 builds on Schneider Electric’s Middle East Innovation Summit 2022, which brought more than 3,700 delegates together for an open discussion on creating a digital path to a sustainable future.

More than 5,000 people have registered to attend as the company highlights how public-private partnerships can accelerate digital transformation, sustainability and economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

“I am thrilled to announce Schneider Electric's first Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023, where we gather under the theme of Innovations for a Sustainable World,” added Mohammed Shaheen, Schneider Electric's Cluster President for Saudi Arabia and Yemen. “We will come together as a collective force, united in our pursuit of a more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and beyond.

“In the face of the pressing climate crisis, there is no time to spare. To remain competitive in today's business environment and pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow, we must fully embrace digitization. And here is the exciting truth: the tools and technologies required to accelerate our transition to digital, electric energy are already within our grasp. The Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023 will be a catalyst for Schneider Electric, our customers and partners to embark on a journey of exploration, collaboration, and decisive action. Together, we will embrace innovation, empower change, and build a better world.”

Schneider Electric will use the Riyadh Summit as an opportunity to expand its investment footprint in the Kingdom. This builds upon the company's long commitment to Saudi Arabia. Recently the company launched new electric vehicle (EVs) charging infrastructure to contribute to the Kingdom’s goal of manufacturing 150,000 electric cars. The company also welcomed 22 Saudi graduates – nearly two-thirds of whom were women – onto its Saudi Arabia Early Career Program to promote youth empowerment in the private sector.

With the stage set for the Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023, Schneider Electric looks forward to fostering a strong ecosystem of innovation and sustainability in the Kingdom, further contributing to its socioeconomic progress.

The two-day summit will feature the company’s largest open technology showcase this year to help its partners become more efficient, reduce costs, and your sustainability goals.

Taking place under the theme Innovations for a Sustainable World, the flagship event will highlight why there’s no time to spare in the climate crisis. Staying competitive in today’s business environment — and creating a more sustainable Saudi Arabia— involves going all in on digitization and electrification.

Saudi Arabia Innovation Summit 2023 is where Schneider Electric, its customers and partners take collaborative action through leveraging cutting-edge software and technologies making the digital, electric world a reality across homes, buildings, data centers, industry, and infrastructure.

